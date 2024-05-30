Lakers Rumors: ‘Nowhere Close’ To Hiring Next Head Coach

The top priority for the Los Angeles Lakers remains finding the team’s next head coach and that process is beginning to kick into gear. The franchise has already brought in a number of candidates for their initial round of interviews with the likes of JJ Redick and James Borrego emerging as early favorites.

But from the beginning, it was believed that the Lakers would take their time with this search and really make sure the team finds the right person for the job. Rob Pelinka understands the importance of this decision and will go above and beyond with all the potential coaches to find the right fit.

With the initial interviews done, the Lakers are now beginning to dig deeper with their candidates. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on NBA Today and said the franchise is now set to begin the more in-depth interviews, starting with Borrego, but that they are still nowhere close to making a final decision:

“The Lakers now are starting to bring in candidates for longer, in-depth interviews. They had a series of ‘they kinda get to know you’ interviews with people they didn’t know as well. I’m told that New Orleans’ top assistant James Borrego is meeting with the Lakers today in L.A. This is his second meeting, he was the head coach in Charlotte for three years, got progressively better each year. An elite NBA offense in Charlotte and you saw the work he did with Zion Williamson and that team. “He’s a very serious candidate in this Lakers search, but they’re gonna bring in more. There’s gonna be I think, over the next few weeks, you’re gonna see more candidates come back in and dig a little deeper with the Lakers on this head coaching job. They’re nowhere close on this one.”

There are some very intriguing candidates and the Lakers want to make sure they truly get a sense for each one of them. Redick and Borrego remain the favorites, but other candidates such as David Adelman and Sam Cassell could stand out as the franchise gets to know them more and more.

The franchise does need to be careful, however, as the Cleveland Cavaliers are also interviewing candidates with some of the same names being floated around for that job as well. Pelinka and the front office needs to do their due diligence and that takes time. But if they take too long, they may risk losing out on the right person.

Scott Brooks, Rajon Rondo under consideration for Lakers coaching staff

Almost as important as the head coach hire itself is the staff that is put together. Especially for someone like Redick if he were to get the job, putting the right assistants around him is absolutely critical.

And the Lakers are reportedly already eyeing some potential additions. Former Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Scott Brooks is one name being floated around as is former Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo as possible assistant coaches.

