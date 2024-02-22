Lakers Rumors: Optimism Christian Wood Will Return Within Two Weeks
Christian Wood, Lakers
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

Heading into the 2023 offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers targeted reliable centers to back up Anthony Davis. One of those bigs was Christian Wood, who is a skilled offensive big that is capable of sustaining some scoring at the five position while Davis rests.

It certainly has been an up-and-down season for Wood as his role fluctuated a ton. He has found himself out of the rotation at times while playing a significant role at others. With the Lakers winning six of their last seven heading into the All-Star break, the hope was to get other rotational pieces like Cam Reddish and Max Christie healthy to gear up for a playoff push.

Unfortunately, L.A. received more bad injury news as Wood is now experiencing left knee effusion and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced.

The good news though is that it is reported by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that there is optimism that Wood will return within that projected time:

The purple and gold were expecting reinforcements out of the break but they are now losing another player, which will result in more lineup adjustments. With Wood out for a little bit of time, that leaves Jaxson Hayes as the lone center to back up Davis.

With Hayes ideally being a 10-15 minute player, head coach Darvin Ham is going to have to get creative on how and when he rests Davis. When he is out of the game, the Lakers’ backline defense suffers and now that puts pressure on Hayes to hold the fort down. It is something worth monitoring if this lack of center depth hurts the team going forward.

Christian Wood & Darvin Ham set goal for Lakers

Coming out of the All-Star break, it is a crucial stretch for many teams in the Western Conference as they try to climb out of the Play-In Tournament or remain in the top-six. The Lakers, who have been in the Play-In Tournament in two out of the last three years, are looking to go on a similar run to last season to avoid it.

While this team has made it through the Play-In before, Wood and head coach Darvin Ham have set the goal of being a top-six seed in the conference to solidify a spot in the postseason.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers Injury Update: Gabe Vincent Listed As Out Against Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent has missed all but the first four games of this season with left knee effusion although…
Cole Swider, Lakers, Heat

Lakers News: Former Two-Way Player Cole Swider Signed Exhibit 10 Contract With Heat

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers used one of their two-way contracts on former Syracuse sharpshooter Cole Swider…

Lakers Rumors: Talen Horton-Tucker Was ‘Kind Of On Island’ During Time With Veteran-Heavy L.A.

Talen Horton-Tucker has left the Los Angeles Lakers following a tumultuous three-year run…
Austin Reaves, Lakers

Lakers News: Austin Reaves Takes Responsibility For Missed Open Shots In Loss To Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers got big offensive nights from D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis in their contest against the Los Angeles…