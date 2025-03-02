Lakers Rumors: Optimism Maxi Kleber Returns Before End Of Regular Season

When Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, a forgotten piece of the deal was Maxi Kleber. Unfortunately, Kleber suffered a foot fracture and when he arrived in L.A., he revealed that he would be re-evaluated in eight weeks.

That timeline places that re-evaluation at the end of the regular season, as the Lakers likely begin to prepare for a playoff run. However, it does not mean Kleber will be ready to play in eight weeks and the potential of him being ready for the playoffs is currently up in the air.

Although, there seems to be optimism for the veteran forward to return before the postseason, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

“I’ve heard that there is some optimism that a return before the end of the regular season is possible.”

Ironically, head coach JJ Redick could use Kleber as L.A. has embraced a small ball identity as of late. The 33-year-old is someone who can play spot minutes as a stretch big and space the floor for Doncic and LeBron James while being able to guard the perimeter at a decent level on the other end.

Leading up to his injury, Kleber was averaging 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 38.5% from the field and 26.5% from 3-point range for the Mavericks. But for his career, Kleber is a 35.4% 3-point shooter, so the hope is he could put up close to that number if he comes back.

Ultimately, there is no expectation for Kleber as he has missed an extended period of time. As is the case for Doncic, who missed six weeks with a calf injury, it will take time to find his rhythm offensively if he is able to return. However, should he get a few regular season games under his belt before the postseason, Kleber presents another rotation-level player at Redick’s disposal.

L.A. inquired about Pistons’ Jalen Duren before trade deadline

Prior to the trade deadline, it was readily apparent that the Lakers needed a center after moving Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic. General manager Rob Pelinka was proactive in the big man market and traded for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams.

Sadly, this deal would become rescinded as Williams failed his physical with L.A. Before this trade, Pelinka was checking in on the availability of other centers, one being Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren.

But, Detroit was reluctant to move their starting center, although this may be a conversation that both parties revisit come the offseason. The Lakers simply need to find a starting-caliber center to pair next to Doncic and Duren would be a great option if he’s available.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!