Lakers Rumors: Organization Believes They Could Acquire Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell This Summer
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

All eyes continue to be on the Los Angeles Lakers as the trade deadline is almost here. Initially, it felt like a lock that the Lakers would make a big move with all of their struggles this season, but now it is beginning to feel more likely that if the Lakers make a move at all, it will be more of a deal on the fringes to help the team.

One reason for this is that the Lakers are limited in their trade assets at the moment. They only have one first round pick to trade, but that won’t be the case in the summer. The Lakers will be able to trade three draft picks in the offseason, which opens up the possibilities to make a big move and the franchise apparently has their eye on one big-name All-Star guard.

According to Bill Reiter of CBS Sports, the Lakers believe they have a chance to acquire Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell if they hang onto their picks:

A talent the caliber of Mitchell is certainly worth keeping assets available for as he is a game-changer. The Cavaliers guard ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring and just one year ago, he dropped 71 points in a game. On paper, he would fit well next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, capable of playing on and off the ball, and is the kind of No. 1 scoring option who could pair with Davis once LeBron’s playing days are done.

There have long been rumors that Mitchell will not re-sign with the Cavaliers when his contract is up and he can opt-out after the 2025 season. As such, the Cavaliers could look to deal him and recoup some of the assets they gave away to acquire him. The Lakers have the contracts and some young pieces that could entice Cleveland, plus the possibility of three picks could make it worth it, but there will be competition.

If the Lakers believe they truly have a chance at Mitchell, it makes sense that they would be hesitant to move the one they have available now for a player who won’t make nearly the impact. It is a risk, but one that might be necessary in the big picture.

Lakers talks with Hawks on Dejounte Murray have ‘gone cold’

The top player the Lakers had been linked to as a possibility this deadline is Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, but that deal now looks unlikely to go down.

The latest reports are that talks between the two sides have ‘gone cold’ and are unlikely to start back up. There is always a chance things to kick back up as the deadline gets even closer, but for now the Lakers are looking on to other possibilities.

