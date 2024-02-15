Lakers Rumors: Organization ‘Willing To Explore’ Adding Bronny James To Keep LeBron James Happy

LeBron James’ career is closer to the end than it is from the beginning, but the Los Angeles Lakers superstar remains one of the best players in the league.

Although James has gradually been ceding more responsibility and spotlight to Anthony Davis, he is still the engine that makes the Lakers go every night. Despite his age and the mileage on his body, James has been able to stay relatively healthy during the 2023-24 season which has allowed Los Angeles to remain in the playoff hunt.

However, rumors are starting to circulate that the King could be on his way out if the Lakers continue to struggle though people within the organization remain intent on keeping him in the purple and gold. Although James has yet to publicly commit to playing for L.A. next season, he also hasn’t publicly said anything to suggest he’s unhappy in Southern California.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and the rest of the brass have done everything to ensure James is happy with the franchise, which is why they are reportedly considering adding his son Bronny James in the offseason, via Sam Amick, Anthony Slater and Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

“The Lakers, per the high-ranking team source, are also willing to explore the notion of adding Bronny James next season. This stance, the source said, is rooted in the reality that James’ happiness truly matters to the organization.”

LeBron has spoken openly about his desire to team up with Bronny in the NBA and the two could very well stay in Los Angeles if the 2024 NBA Draft shakes out that way. Bronny’s first season with USC started late after his health scare this past summer, and his stock has taken a bit of a hit as he works his way back to full strength.

While the Lakers are being open-minded about adding Bronny, there are reportedly at least two teams that think LeBron would take less money in free agency to play with them if they had Bronny on the roster. Where Bronny ends up next season will definitely play a factor in LeBron’s decision, though all signs still point to him staying in Los Angeles.

LeBron James pens emotional social media post after Bronny James’ USC debut

LeBron was in attendance to watch Bronny make his debut with USC and he later penned a heartfelt and emotional post on social media to commemorate the moment.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!