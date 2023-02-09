Lakers Rumors: Patrick Beverley & Second-Round Pick Traded To Magic For Mo Bamba
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the more active teams in the NBA ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Sensing pressure to build a real contender around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Rob Pelinka and the front office has worked to make three quality deals.

The first was trading Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks for young, versatile wing Rui Hachimura. The 25-year old has already made an impact on the team at both ends of the floor and has moved into the starting lineup. L.A. then put together a blockbuster three-team trade.

The Lakers reportedly sent Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and a top-four protected 2027 first round pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Finally, L.A. reportedly sent Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, replenishing their lost capital from the Hachimura deal.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers were not done there as they are sending Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba:

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Beverley will likely be bought out by the Magic:

With the trades of Bryant and Jones, the Lakers had a need in the frontcourt, which Bamba will fill. Meanwhile, unloading Beverley and a second-round pick helps alleviate the logjam in the backcourt.

The Lakers have managed a complete overhaul in the middle of the season, somewhat reminiscent of when the Cleveland Cavaliers completely rebuilt around James during the 2017-18 season, ultimately earning themselves a trip to the NBA Finals.

Facing a crowded Western Conference might make a Finals appearance a difficult task, but L.A. appears ready to try in a way they would not have been able to a week ago.

Jeanie Buss not looking to compromise Lakers future

One of Jeanie Buss’ goals heading into the trade deadline was to find ways to improve the team without completely dismantling the future. Thus far, it’s fair to say that this lofty goal has been met.

While L.A. has dealt away first-round picks, they have done so while acquiring players that help the team right now, but are also under 26 years of age, providing hope that they can be cornerstones of the team for at least the next few seasons.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Anthony Davis

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Lost ‘Aggressiveness’ Due To Foul Trouble

The Los Angeles Lakers had a chance to take control of the NBA Finals in Game 3 on Sunday night but…
Draymond Green, Lakers, Warriors

Lakers News: Draymond Green Calls Max Christie A ‘Future All-Star’ After Also Being Drafted 35th Out Of Michigan State

In dire need of a youth infusion, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to trade into the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft…

Lakers News: LeBron James Excited For Anthony Davis To Return But Wants To Ensure He’s Fully Healthy

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost nine of the 16 games since Anthony Davis injured his knee in mid-December…
Andre Drummond, Lakers

Lakers News: Andre Drummond Believes Both Offensive & Defensive Struggles With Into Loss Against Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night saw many issues that have plagued the team…