Lakers Rumors: Patrick Beverley & Second-Round Pick Traded To Magic For Mo Bamba

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the more active teams in the NBA ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Sensing pressure to build a real contender around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Rob Pelinka and the front office has worked to make three quality deals.

The first was trading Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks for young, versatile wing Rui Hachimura. The 25-year old has already made an impact on the team at both ends of the floor and has moved into the starting lineup. L.A. then put together a blockbuster three-team trade.

The Lakers reportedly sent Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and a top-four protected 2027 first round pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Finally, L.A. reportedly sent Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, replenishing their lost capital from the Hachimura deal.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers were not done there as they are sending Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba:

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Sources said the Lakers are sending second-round draft compensation with Patrick Beverley to Orlando for Mo Bamba — a major get for a reworked frontline around Anthony Davis and LeBron James. https://t.co/ZEqa6M4b4R — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Beverley will likely be bought out by the Magic:

It's unlikely Patrick Beverley will play for the Magic, sources told @orlandosports. https://t.co/EZdujfxKHe — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) February 9, 2023

With the trades of Bryant and Jones, the Lakers had a need in the frontcourt, which Bamba will fill. Meanwhile, unloading Beverley and a second-round pick helps alleviate the logjam in the backcourt.

The Lakers have managed a complete overhaul in the middle of the season, somewhat reminiscent of when the Cleveland Cavaliers completely rebuilt around James during the 2017-18 season, ultimately earning themselves a trip to the NBA Finals.

Facing a crowded Western Conference might make a Finals appearance a difficult task, but L.A. appears ready to try in a way they would not have been able to a week ago.

Jeanie Buss not looking to compromise Lakers future

One of Jeanie Buss’ goals heading into the trade deadline was to find ways to improve the team without completely dismantling the future. Thus far, it’s fair to say that this lofty goal has been met.

While L.A. has dealt away first-round picks, they have done so while acquiring players that help the team right now, but are also under 26 years of age, providing hope that they can be cornerstones of the team for at least the next few seasons.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!