Lakers Rumors: Pistons Still Requiring At Least One Unprotected First-Round Pick For Bojan Bogdanovic

As the trade deadline approaches in two weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams considered to be the most active. The Lakers acquired Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura on Monday, a move that fills their need for a big wing.

It likely won’t be the last move the Lakers make before the trade deadline. L.A. is reportedly looking to trade Patrick Beverley for an upgrade at the guard position. A notorious pest against the Lakers on his previous teams, Beverley has lived up to that stature with inconsistent play. Though he has improved his play in recent weeks, his $13 million contract is one of the only ones the Lakers can use to match mid-tier salaries.

However, L.A. is still in need of wings who can shoot and play defense. None may be more attractive than Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović, who has been linked to the Lakers before and is receiving interest across the league. In an article for The Athletic, James L. Edwards III recently shared what it will take to acquire the forward:

Per league sources, as of late January, the Pistons, who have aspirations of turning a corner next season, would need significant value in return to consider moving Bogdanović within the next two weeks, with the minimum starting point being an unprotected first-round pick. Detroit values Bogdanović highly and doesn’t want to move him unless an overwhelming offer makes too much sense. Rival teams will continue to call, and the Pistons will continue to listen, but all indications so far are that teams aren’t yet willing to go above and beyond to pry Bogdanović away from the Motor City.

The Lakers have two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 that can be traded, however, Rob Pelinka has had a strong stance on dealing those. He mentioned that the front office is willing to trade those picks only if it will elevate the Lakers to championship contenders.

Depending on who you ask, acquiring Bogdanović could be enough for L.A. to propel to that status. But, it was reported earlier this month that the Lakers were unwilling to deal an unprotected first-round pick for Bogdanović.

The forward is having a career year averaging 21 points on 41.7% shooting from deep per game. His 3-point percentage would immediately make him one of the best on the Lakers. He is also a strong defender, who is usually tasked with guarding LeBron James when the two face off.

Front office opted for Rui Hachimura over Knicks’ Cam Reddish

Often attached to New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish in trade talks, the Lakers potentially put that to rest on Monday. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the front office preferred Rui Hachimura over Reddish.

The asking price for the Knicks forward was two second-round picks, a deal that clearly the Lakers could have made. However, Hachimura seemed to be more enticing.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!