Lakers Rumors: Plan For Bronny & LeBron James Sharing Court In Regular Season

At the start of the second quarter in the Los Angeles Lakers’ second preseason game, head coach JJ Redick subbed in rookie Bronny James to play with his dad LeBron James for the first time, making NBA history.

It was a special moment for the James family and specifically LeBron, who has been talking about playing with his son for years now.

Of course, that was just a preseason game so the real history will be made whenever they share the floor together in the regular season for the first time.

It had been reported that moment may come as soon as Opening Night when the Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves, and now Shams Charania has confirmed on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ that will likely be the case:

“We’re gonna be seeing history very, very soon. The expectation around the Lakers is that their debut together, the first father-son duo in NBA history to play at the same time in a game will be as soon as Opening Night, October 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home at Crypto.com Arena, from everything I’m told. That is the plan, that is the hope. But again, it’s something JJ Redick, LeBron James and I guess their comfortability, JJ Redick has said publicly that he’s gonna involve both Bronny James and LeBron James in that process. So I think that is a process we will see play out. But this is a player, Bronny James, four-year contract, second-round draft pick, this is gonna be a developmental year for him in a lot of ways. He’s gonna spend a lot of time on the active roster, a lot of time also in the G League when that starts in November. So we’re gonna see a player who went through a lot of medical stuff last year with the cardiac arrest, he’s still finding his footing and that’s how we’re gonna see him this year, in a developmental position.”

Redick has talked about wanting the moment to be organic, but predetermining that it will come on Opening Night isn’t exactly that.

Bronny isn’t ready for NBA minutes yet and if Redick subs him into a close game against a tough Timberwolves team, then there’s a chance it winds up being costly for the Lakers. It may also just be a minute or two for Bronny on the court in order to get their first moment out of the way and focus on the season, which may be best for the team and the James’ in the long run.

Regardless, it will be a special moment seeing a father and son on the court together for the first time in NBA history. Bronny has been through a lot over the last year to make it to this point, and hopefully he is celebrated when he steps on an NBA floor and lives out his dream alongside his dad.

LeBron James reflects on playing with Bronny

LeBron James already got a taste of what it feels like to play with his son Bronny in the NBA during the Lakers’ recent preseason game and he reflected on what that moment meant to him.

