Lakers Rumors: Plan Is To ‘Remain Patient’ With Head Coach Darvin Ham

Perhaps the chatter will die down some with the Los Angeles Lakers picking up consecutive wins, but the status of head coach Darvin Ham remains one of the biggest stories surrounding the team.

Rumors of a disconnect between Ham and the Lakers players, along with the team’s struggles throughout much of the past month, led many to wonder if Ham was on the hot seat.

Reports even came out about potential replacements should the Lakers choose to part ways with Ham. But the team pushed back on the idea that a firing was imminent and now it looks as if the franchise will continue to move forward with their coach.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the plan is for the Lakers to continue to be patient with Ham and allow him to grow as head coach of the team:

The results matter, of course, so it certainly helps that his embattled squad beat the intracity-rival Clippers and the Raptors after losing 13 of the previous 15 games. But beyond that, two high-ranking team sources say there is a plan to remain patient with Ham as he continues to grow in his first head coaching job.

As Amick noted, results matter, so if the Lakers go on another losing streak things could change. However, for the time being at least, the franchise continues to have faith in Ham to get the team through this and things have already begun turning around on the court.

This is Ham’s first head coaching job, but the pressures that come with being with the Lakers franchise is far different than any other place he could be coaching. The expectations for this team is always to be competing for a championship and the Lakers haven’t met that standard so far this season.

There is still plenty of time for Ham and the Lakers to get things back on track and all eyes will certainly be on them as the trade deadline approaches for any potential moves that can be made. But as it currently stands, Ham will continue to be the head coach of this team.

Darvin Ham allowed Lakers players to give him feedback during film sessions

The Lakers head coach also understands that he has a lot of room to grow and hasn’t shied away from any criticism even from his own team. Ham recently discussed this while speaking on a recent film session with the Lakers.

Ham said that he opened the floor to feedback on what he could have done better in the eyes of the Lakers, and noted that he wouldn’t allow his pride or ego get in the way of learning and improving. The Lakers coach also added that while he agreed and disagreed with certain things, he loved it all regardless.

