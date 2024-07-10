Lakers Rumors: Potential Free Agency Target Gary Trent Jr. Moving On From Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers may have missed out on some big names so far in free agency, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still players available who could help them next season if brought in. One of the more interesting names still out there is Gary Trent Jr.

Trent has spent the past few seasons with the Toronto Raptors, being one of their best scorers, capable of huge numbers on any given night. But as the Raptors are moving towards more of a youth movement, it looks like Trent’s time in Toronto is done.

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, the Raptors have told Trent that they are going in a different direction, which could open up the door to potentially joining the Lakers:

To put bow on this: Most talks Raptors had on GTJ were internal. There was not a formal offer, only framework discussions, per sources. After draft, w/ Gradey Dick & Ja'Kobe Walters priorities, Raptors told GTJ camp they were going in a different direction & both sides moved on. https://t.co/mQYf3FTQrJ — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) July 10, 2024

The Raptors’ priorities are elsewhere and they were not going to break the bank for Trent despite his productivity for them since being traded there in 2021. He has averaged 16.4 points per game as a Raptor while shooting 38% from 3-point range in almost four seasons in Toronto.

The Lakers having interest in him makes a ton of sense as he is an ideal 3-and-D wing who could fit right in next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis spacing the floor. He could also provide a boost to the offense when LeBron and Davis sit while also being able to take on a primary defender role for the team.

What is for sure is that Trent’s time in Toronto is done so the opportunity is there for the Lakers to add someone who could come in and immediately be an impact player in the rotation.

They currently have a full roster though so would need to unload some players to open up a spot as well as around $5 million in space to offer him their taxpayer mid-level exception. While it remains to be seen if that would be enough to tempt Trent, there aren’t many teams that can offer more at this point in the offseason.

JJ Redick says Jarred Vanderbilt will be a ‘big part’ of Lakers

Another big key for the Lakers’ success this upcoming season will be getting a couple of key players from last season back healthy and in the rotation, and arguably the most important of those is Jarred Vanderbilt. The wing had just rounded into form before another injury ended his season, but new coach JJ Redick is excited for what he can bring to the team.

The Lakers coach called Vanderbilt an ‘energy shifter’ who can change the complexion of a game without having to score. Redick added that he still has some rehabbing to do but envisions Vanderbilt being a ‘big part’ of what the Lakers will do this season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!