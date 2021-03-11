Lakers Rumors: Quinn Cook Signs 10-Day Contract With Cavaliers

The 2020-21 NBA season is entering a tumultuous phase when the Los Angeles Lakers join other title favorites in an arms race ahead of the second part of the campaign and the looming playoffs.

The trade deadline is coming up in just a couple of weeks, on March 25, accelerating the personnel merry-go-round in the NBA. L.A. has so far waived guard Quinn Cook and seems to be on the verge of signing center Damian Jones to another 10-day contract in search of the missing hustle and lob threat in the paint.

But Cook could be close to finding his new home having agreed to a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

Free agent guard Quinn Cook is signing a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2021

Considering how much the Lakers valued Cook during his two-year spell in L.A, the guard promised to be a popular option on the market. Head coach Frank Vogel couldn’t praise the 27-year-old enough after he was waived in late February, emphasizing his team-first attitude and professionalism. “He will definitely be missed,” he said.

“First of all, he’s a heck of a basketball player. We have depth at that position, so that’s the only reason he wasn’t getting in.”

Cook averaged 4.3 points and 0.9 assists clocking in 9.5 minutes over his 60 appearances for the Lakers.

Lakers observing moves in buyout market

The Lakers seem to be actively looking out for opportunities to strengthen the roster in the buyout market.

L.A. was said to be pursuing six-time All-Star Blake Griffin, who ended up signing with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week. Reports claim the defending NBA champions are still seriously interested in luring Andre Drummond if his contract is bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Signing James to another 10-day contract suggests the Lakers are still hoping to find a more permanent solution to their roster issues in the coming weeks.

