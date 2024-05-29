Lakers Rumors: Rajon Rondo & Scott Brooks Under Consideration For Coaching Staff
Rajon Rondo, Lakers
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent the past few weeks evaluating candidates for their vacant head coaching position, but the sense around the league is ESPN broadcaster and former NBA shooting guard JJ Redick is the frontrunner for the job.

Redick previously interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching gig before they hired Charles Lee, making him available to the Lakers should they choose to go that route. Redick by all accounts has a deep understanding and knowledge of X’s and O’s and it also doesn’t hurt he co-hosts a podcast with LeBron James.

Although Los Angeles is in the midst of interviewing other candidates, it sounds like the head coaching job is Redick’s to lose at this point of the process. With Redick still bound to ESPN through the duration of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, a hiring likely won’t happen until the Finals have concluded.

However, it appears that the Lakers have begun to think about potential additions to the coaching staff that include names like Scott Brooks and Rajon Rondo, via Dan Woike of L.A. Times:

“Rumors of the Lakers’ staffing plans have run throughout the league during the past two weeks, with some names most commonly mentioned including former head coach Scott Brooks and assistants Sam Cassell and Jared Dudley. Ex-Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has also been under consideration, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.”

Brooks has head coaching experience after stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards but has been serving as an assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers the past few seasons. The more interesting name is Rondo, who, like Redick, doesn’t have previous coaching experience but is a former player with a knack for schemes.

Rondo also has relationships with Anthony Davis and James as he was part of the 2020 NBA Championship team, an important factor to consider when evaluating his fit as an assistant coach. With all the noise about potential coaching staff additions, it feels like a matter of time until Redick is announced as the franchise’s next head coach.

Sam Cassell, James Borrego and Jared Dudley options for Lakers coaching staff

Sam Cassell and James Borrego were listed as candidates for Los Angeles’ head coaching job, however, the organization still seems to want to bring them in in some capacity if they don’t get the job. The same could be said for Jared Dudley, who is currently serving as an assistant for the Dallas Mavericks.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Michael Cooper, Lakers

Lakers News: Michael Cooper Candidate For Basketball Hall Of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the 2021 class, and…

Lakers Vs. Nuggets Preview: Austin Reaves Expected To Start With Russell Westbrook Out

The Los Angeles Lakers look to pick up their first win of the season as they hit the road to take on reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic…

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Speaks To Challenge Of Facing Ben McLemore In 2020 Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have their full roster for the remainder of the 2020-21 season after they signed Ben McLemore…
Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Chris Paul, 2020 NBA All-Star Game

NBA Rumors: Anonymous Hotline Will Be Available To Players To Report Any Orlando Bubble Violations

Details of exactly how the Orlando ‘bubble’ will operate during the upcoming NBA return are beginning to trickle…