Lakers Rumors: Rajon Rondo ‘Strong Candidate’ To Return If Bought Out By Grizzlies

After a busy offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers only have three open spots left to complete their roster for the 2021-22 season.

The roster will look a lot different this year as there currently are only four returners from last season in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol and Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers’ biggest move was their blockbuster acquisition of Russell Westbrook, and then they did a solid job of filling out the roster with veterans who can shoot.

As they look for players to fill their final few spots, reports have indicated that they still have interest in adding a point guard, recently working out veterans like Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James.

One other option could be Rajon Rondo as the former Laker was recently traded from the L.A. Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies. He has one year left on his contract but given the Grizzlies’ title window isn’t now, it’s possible that the two sides come to an agreement on a buyout so Rondo can join a contender.

If that is to happen then Ramona Shelburne of ESPN is reporting that it’s possible Rondo comes back to the Lakers, via Top Ball Coverage:

Rajon Rondo is a strong candidate to join the Lakers if the Grizzlies buy him out, per @ramonashelburne

This makes a lot of sense considering Rondo left the organization on good terms and is still close with James, Davis and Frank Vogel.

On the court, Rondo wouldn’t provide the Lakers with a whole lot at this stage of his career. That wouldn’t be necessary though as L.A. already has a crowded backcourt. What Rondo would provide is one of the brightest basketball minds this game has ever seen, which would be extremely valuable on the bench and in the film room.

After the recent departure of Jared Dudley, the Lakers could certainly use someone like Rondo to provide input as well as keep the locker room in check.

Dudley wanted to return to Lakers

Even though Dudley’s playing days are now over after joining the Dallas Mavericks’ coaching staff alongside Jason Kidd, he actually revealed that he had hoped to return to the Lakers for one more season.

The Lakers’ reasoning for not bringing him back is that they want to fill out the rest of the roster with younger players. Rondo is 35 years of age though, so it will be interesting to see if they’re willing to make an exception for him.

