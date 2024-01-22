Lakers Rumors: Raptors Asking For First-Round Pick & Quality Player For Bruce Brown

With the NBA trade deadline nearing closer, the Los Angeles Lakers remain one of the most active teams around the league as they try to upgrade their roster.

After a recent inexplicable loss to the Brooklyn Nets at home, there is even more pressure for the Lakers to make a move to address either their lack of shooting or perimeter speed and defense. Los Angeles has been linked to top guards like Dejounte Murray and Zach LaVine as well as solid role players like Tyus Jones and Collin Sexton.

Reinforcements in the backcourt would be welcomed considering Gabe Vincent is still recovering from knee surgery, and the Lakers have been keeping their eyes peeled for any players that could be had for a reasonable price. As of recently, one popular name has been the Toronto Raptors’ Bruce Brown, who was included in the deal that sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers.

Brown is the type of multi-faceted role player that any contending team would love to have but the Raptors have reportedly made it clear they are seeking valuable assets in return for him, via NBA insider Marc Stein:

“The Raptors’ asking price for teams interested in acquiring Bruce Brown has been described as a future first-round pick and a quality player … at a minimum.”

Brown signed a two-year, $45 million deal with the Pacers in free agency, though the second year is a team option. The former second-round pick may not be a knockdown shooter from the 3-point line, but he is a solid defender and secondary playmaker that could help a team like Los Angeles.

This isn’t the first time that the Lakers have been linked to Brown as they were chasing after him in free agency. In fact, L.A. reportedly believed they were on the verge of signing Brown before Indiana stepped up their offer at the last minute.

If the Lakers are intent on trading for Brown, a deal would likely have to include their 2029 first-round pick and a player like D’Angelo Russell or Rui Hachimura for salary matching purposes.

Lakers covet Alex Caruso at NBA trade deadline

Brown is a worthy trade target for Los Angeles considering his skillset, but he isn’t the team’s only player on their wishlist. The Lakers have also been connected to Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, who is a popular name during the trade deadline.

L.A. reportedly covets Caruso but the Bulls have shown no inclination to trade him.

