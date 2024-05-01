Lakers Rumors: Relationship Between LeBron James & Jeanie Buss ‘Better Than Ever’

The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a franchise built on star power. That has not changed under owner Jeanie Buss as the team is currently built around a pair of superstars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

But now that the 2024 season has ended for the Lakers, questions about James’ future are, of course, coming to the forefront. Not only did LeBron just finish his 21st NBA season, but he also has the ability to opt-out of his current contract and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason if he wants.

The Lakers are going to do everything they can to make sure LeBron remains in the purple and gold if he does indeed choose to continue his NBA career. And one thing they reportedly have on their side is the relationship between LeBron and Buss which, according to Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, has never been better:

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, in particular, believes James’ return is of paramount importance to their plan. This franchise has always been buoyed by the stars, and James’ ability to still play at an elite level at his advanced age has only strengthened the desire to have him retire in a purple-and-gold jersey one day. And after six seasons together in which there has been no shortage of ups and downs, Buss and James, team sources say, have a relationship that is better than ever these days.

It may not seem like a huge deal, but a star believing in the owner and being on the same page with their vision is imperative. Great franchises are all aligned from the top down and Buss is at the top of the Lakers franchise, so LeBron being locked in with her is a good sign that he won’t be going anywhere.

James has said that he hasn’t given any thought to his future as of yet, and just wants to focus on his family for the time being. But the Lakers clearly want him to remain with the franchise for the remainder of his career and Buss plays a role in that as well, so it is a good sign that the two remain close.

Lakers open to ‘any deal’ that will bring LeBron James back

If LeBron James were to opt-out of his deal as is expected, it will not be cheap to re-sign him. But the Lakers apparently don’t care about that at all and are willing to do whatever is necessary to keep him in purple and gold.

A recent report stated that the Lakers are open to any deal that involves LeBron coming back, including a three-year maximum extension worth $164 million that would keep him with the team until he is 42 years old.

