Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Being Met With ‘Closed Doors’ Looking For Trade Opportunities

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a solid start to this season so far, but it is apparent that this roster still has some holes that must be filled in order for them to be real contenders. As such, there are a lot of eyes on Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office to see what they can do to improve the roster.

Adding another big man has been a priority and both Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick have spoken openly about that need. Some firepower off the bench is also a need as is 3-point shooting and perimeter defense, but as of now no moves have been made or seem to be on the horizon.

As it turns out, that may not be the fault of Pelinka or the Lakers as, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, other teams are shutting out the Lakers as they make calls around the league:

Dating back to last season’s trade deadline, the Lakers’ front office has been met with more closed doors when canvassing the league for trade opportunities, sources told ESPN. It’s hard to tell whether that is because the Lakers’ roster is seen as undesirable by other teams, or because of L.A.’s reluctance to offer future draft picks (and compromise its post-LeBron future) or because the CBA has limited activity, with teams either already stuck above the second apron or dreadfully avoiding it. The Lakers still consider adding frontcourt depth behind Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes a priority, sources told ESPN, with Wood yet to play this season and two-way center Christian Koloko a development project.

As was noted, there are a number of potential reasons as to why teams don’t seem to be in a rush to deal with the Lakers. The front office has been wary about giving away future picks for non-premium talent and it is feasible that teams don’t view their young players like Max Christie and Jalen Hood-Schifino highly enough, nor have teams been interested in D’Angelo Russell, even as he is an expiring contract now.

Many have long joked about the ‘Lakers tax’ as it always seems to cost this franchise more to acquire players while other, big-name players are dealt for packages less than what the Lakers offered. It sounds as if the front office is trying to make moves, but if teams aren’t willing to play ball then there is little Pelinka can do to make them engage.

D’Angelo Russell on trade block as Lakers eye front court help

It is no surprise that point guard D’Angelo Russell remains on the trade block for the Lakers as a veteran who can help contribute on an expiring contract. The Lakers continue to look for help in the front court and a couple of names are known to be on their list.

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez and Washington Wizards big man Jonas Valanciunas are two known targets of the Lakers and each would provide a big body and some offensive punch off the bench should they be able to be acquired in a deal.

