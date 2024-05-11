Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Expected To Be Aggressive In Exploring Draft Day Trades Involving 17th Pick

After a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to make the necessary moves to return to championship level. Finding a new head coach is at the top of the list, but Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office will also need to make some roster moves as well and this offseason they have the means to do so.

The franchise is armed with three first-round picks, including this year’s 17th overall pick, and according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers are expected to be aggressive and active in exploring potential trades on draft night:

“Yes. The answer is yes the Lakers are going to look to move that No. 17 pick on draft night. It will be the first time that they can use all three of their tradable first-round picks and it’s a prime opportunity for them to potentially get either a third star or to improve the roster by attaching one or two or three of those picks alongside players under contract to upgrade the starting lineup or the bench. But it’s the first time they’ll have more than one pick at their disposal and my understanding is that they are going to be aggressive and they’re going to be active and they’re going to try and use that. With the first-round exit, there is an acknowledgement that this roster can be improved upon. Now, whether that is a significant move like a trade for say, Trae Young or Donovan Mitchell or Dejounte Murray, or whether it’s a smaller move and again, bringing in a 3-and-D wing or another big man, something like that, that remains to be seen. But the Lakers are going to explore their options on draft night. “It doesn’t mean they’re going to do something because that was the plan last year as well doing some type of move on draft night with the No. 17 pick. So now they have the No. 17 pick again and we’ll see if they end up moving it. But my understanding is they’re going to be active and aggressive. And on top of that, they have some incentive because a few days later LeBron James has his player option and he has a decision to make, whether he is going to opt in and potentially extend later in August, or if he’s going to opt out and re-sign or go elsewhere. LeBron’s future will, I think, in part be determined by what the Lakers do around the draft and how aggressive they are and what upgrades they can make.”

This is exactly what is expected of the Lakers this offseason as they will be one of the most watched teams this offseason. As Buha noted, LeBron having a player option this summer as well will weigh heavily on things and the Lakers will want to make it clear that they are willing to do whatever is necessary to compete for a championship.

Pelinka and the front office will have to figure out the right moves, but they are certainly ready to at least kick the tires on all different possibilities.

Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell hoping to use leverage this offseason

There are other roster moves that will need to be decided this offseason and one of those belongs to point guard D’Angelo Russell. After an excellent regular season, the Lakers guard seems to have an opportunity to cash in during free agency if he chooses to do so.

And it appears he does as Russell said after the season that he is hoping to use the leverage he created for himself.

