Lakers Rumors: Rui Hachimura & Gabe Vincent Ready For Training Camp

The start of training camp is just around the corner for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are hoping to bounce back in 2024-25 after a first round playoff exit.

In order to do that though, the Lakers will need their key players to stay healthy, which wasn’t the case in 2023-24. Two players who missed significant time were Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura, who were expected to be key contributors either in the starting lineup or off the bench.

Vincent missed a majority of the year due to a knee injury that required surgery, although he was able to return before the playoffs. Hachimura dealt with various ailments but was also around for the back half of the season.

While playing for Japan in the 2024 Olympics though, Hachimura suffered a calf injury that made his leave the tournament early.

As training camp gets underway, it appears the Lakers will have both Hachimura and Vincent available from the jump, as Mike Bresnahan reported on Spectrum’s ‘Lakeshow’ Podcast:

“Rui is ready to go, he’s fine. He had that I think it was a hamstring injury in the Olympics, but he’s good to go. He’s been working out at the facility. I mentioned Gabe Vincent, like I really am excited to see what he can bring… He’s ready, he’s been working out a little bit.”

This is obviously great news as the Lakers will again be relying on Hachimura and Vincent to give them valuable minutes in 2024-25 after not making any changes to the roster this offseason.

While Vincent was able to return at the end of last year, he still didn’t quite look like himself so hopefully the knee is back to 100%. He was the Lakers’ big offseason acquisition a year ago, signing a three-year contract. The first year was basically a lost one so he will surely want to show his worth this season now that he is healthy.

Jarred Vanderbilt may not be ready for Lakers training camp

Unfortunately, the recent reports on Jarred Vanderbilt don’t seem to be as positive as Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent.

Vanderbilt dealt with a foot injury for most of last season and it appears to be lingering as he reportedly may not be ready for the start of training camp at the end of the month.

Hachimura and Vanderbilt will likely be battling for the fifth starter spot, so the former will obviously have the early lead if the latter is not able to play in the preseason.

