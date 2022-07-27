Lakers Rumors: Sacha Killeya-Jones Signs Exhibit 10 Contract With Thunder

The results of a successful performance during the NBA Las Vegas Summer League are coming to fruition for some. Young prospects are landing contracts in both the G League and the NBA to continue to keep the dream of playing being a professional basketball player alive.

The Los Angeles Lakers featured many young talented players on their 13-man Summer League roster. L.A has taken action and used two Exhibit 10 contracts on Javante McCoy and Fabian White Jr.

Not only are the Lakers reaping the benefits of bringing in talented prospects, but some of the Lakers Summer League team members have gone on and pursued opportunities to further their professional basketball career elsewhere. One of the premiere frontcourt players L.A had during the summer was 23-year-old center Sacha Killeya-Jones.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Killeya-Jones has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Oklahoma Thunder:

The Oklahoma City Thunder has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Sacha Killeya-Jones, his agent Daniel Moldovan of @OctagonBsktball told @HoopsHype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 26, 2022

Killeya-Jones’ Exhibit 10 contract with the Thunder, is a one-year minimum salary deal that could be turned into a two-way contract before the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Considering all of the Thunder’s roster spots are occupied, the former Kentucky Wildcat will look to find a way to crack the roster in training camp although will likely end up on their G League roster.

In four Las Vegas Summer League games, Killeya-Jones averaged 6.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 21.3 minutes per game for the Purple and Gold. The 6-foot-11-inch big man translated his gifted freak athleticism jnto being a two-way force in the paint.

Killeya-Jones’ Summer League debut was not his first professional basketball experience as he previously played for the Hapoel Gilboa Galli basketball club team in the Israel Premier League. The flashes of shot blocking, dunking and potential of an efficient perimeter shot are all skills that helped Killeya-Jones land an opportunity with the Thunder.

Shareef O’Neal Agrees To Six-Figure Deal With NBA G-League Ignite

The Lakers faithful were hyped to see Shareef O’Neal, son of legendary Lakers big man Shaquille O’Neal, be given an opportunity to showcase his talent with his fathers’ old team.

O’Neal capitalized on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and has now gone on to his next phase to further his professional basketball career. Laker fans can be excited and happy for the 22-year-old big man as he has inked a six-figure contract to play with the NBA G League Ignite.

Averaging 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in four Las Vegas Summer League games for the Lakers, O’Neal has enticed scouts to give him a chance to continue to put his two-way skillset on display that he unfortunately was not able to do consistently in college .

Now beginning his G-League career with Ignite, O’Neal hopes to elevate the play that he showed during the Summer League to even newer heights to one day land with an NBA team.

