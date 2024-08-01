Lakers Rumors: Second Kobe Bryant Statue Featuring Gianna Bryant Being Unveiled On Friday
Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant watch the Los Angeles Lakers
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Up next

Author

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had his first statue unveiled outside of Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 8 of this year. Vanessa Bryant stated that it would be the first of three statues being given to the Laker great to honor his contributions to the franchise as well as his impact on the city of Los Angeles. At the time, not many details were given about the second and third statue.

But now, details of the second statue are being released as the Lakers prepare to unveil the next in the statue series to honor Bryant. This one involves Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s late daughter that passed away in the same tragic helicopter crash. In the years after Bryant’s retirement, he and Gianna were rarely seen apart from one another as he took over coaching her youth basketball team.

The two will now be enshrined together forever outside of Crypto.com Arena with the second statue being unveiled later this week, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

A statue depicting Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant will be unveiled in a private tented ceremony Friday outside of Crypto.com Arena, sources told ESPN.

Details were also given about the exact location of the statue and when fans will be able to access the statue for the first time after Friday’s private ceremony:

The statue of the father and daughter is located near the Los Angeles Kings’ monument celebrating the team’s 50th anniversary. It will be available for the public to visit starting Saturday morning, sources told ESPN.

The Friday unveiling is intentional because of the Aug. 2, 2024 date that includes the same meaningful numbers as the original Feb. 8 statue date. Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 are represented by the month (August) and the year (2024) while Gianna’s No. 2 is represented by the date itself.

The third statue is expected to be unveiled sometime next season.

Shams Charania names Kobe Bryant as his GOAT

For the most part, the GOAT debate comes down to Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James. But there remains a contingency of people who put Kobe Bryant atop their list as the greatest to ever play the game.

For a lot of people, the GOAT argument also encompasses who they were able to grow up watching. Obviously there are videos everyone can go back and watch and stats are readily available, but those moments in real-time are hard to replicate and that is certainly the case for NBA Insider Shams Charania. He was asked who his GOAT was, and he named the Lakers legend.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Dwight Howard, Lakers

Lakers News: Dwight Howard Reflects On Playing In Orlando

Dwight Howard returned to the Los Angeles Lakers this season and has turned into one of the team’s most…
Taylor Swift, Kobe Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Lakers, Austin Reaves

Lakers Video: Taylor Swift Gifts 22 Hat To Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Bianka During L.A. Concert

Crypto.com Arena is full of championship banners in its rafters from the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings…

Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Will Play Against Pelicans

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have missed a combined 60 games in…
Andre Drummond, Lakers

Lakers News: Andre Drummond Believes Both Offensive & Defensive Struggles With Into Loss Against Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night saw many issues that have plagued the team…