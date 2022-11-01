Lakers Rumors: Several Executives Believe L.A. Will Eventually Offer Two First-Round Picks To Pacers For Myles Turner & Buddy Hield

Since the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a number of different trade possibilities involving Russell Westbrook with the most popular being to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

Anyone who has watched the Lakers’ first six games knows they need shooting, and that is exactly what Turner and Hield can provide them.

To this point though, the Lakers have resisted making a Westbrook trade due to their lack of desire to trade both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, which is what Indiana and other teams are coveting.

The Lakers are hopefully that they can make Westbrook work as a sixth man in Darvin Ham’s system, winning some games in the first half of the season before the pricetag comes down ahead of the deadline.

At 1-5 though, the Lakers may not have the luxury of waiting much longer. And it appears other teams know that as according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, executive and agents around the league believe the Lakers will eventually cave and take the Pacers or another deal for both first-round picks:

Several executives and agents around the league believe the Lakers will eventually cave, probably for the Pacers deal. However, new trade partners could surface as other teams plummet throughout the year (either through injury or commitment to the Victor Wembanyama lottery). Other candidates could include the San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz or Charlotte Hornets. That list could grow into December and January as recently signed free agents become trade eligible.

If the Lakers are eventually going to cave and offer both picks then they would be better off doing it as soon as possible before they lose too many games and it’s too late.

It was previously reported that Rob Pelinka is planning on waiting for 20 games before seeing what moves can be made after Thanksgiving. The Lakers recently got their first win and Westbrook has looked solid in his new role, so the hope is that will continue. Hield and Turner have both looked really good for Indiana this season though, leading many to push to get a deal done.

Turner addresses Lakers rumors

Turner and Hield have been linked to the Lakers for a long time, so much so that Turner himself was even asked about it and addressed a potential trade to L.A..

