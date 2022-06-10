Lakers Rumors: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef To Attend L.A’s Draft Workout
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

A blast from the past might be in the works for the Los Angeles Lakers as the franchise keeps inviting young prospects for pre-draft workouts.

About a dozen potential 2022 draftees have presented their skills to Lakers coaches since May. Unfortunately, L.A. still doesn’t own a single pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has confirmed the franchise is looking to acquire a second-rounder — most likely in exchange for cash considerations.

With those plans in mind, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reports the Lakers have reportedly booked a workout with Shaquille O’Neal’s oldest son, Shareef, who is draft-eligible this year:

Although Shareef was one of the top high school prospects out of California in 2018, his college career has hardly resembled that of his Hall of Famer father. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in three seasons. However, the 22-year-old struggled with injuries in college, preventing him from displaying his full potential.

Shareef represented UCLA for one year before transferring to LSU, Shaquille’s alma mater.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place at Barclays Center in New York City on June 23.

Austin Reaves offers advice to 2022 NBA Draft prospects

Austin Reaves didn’t get to hear NBA commissioner Adam Silver call his name on draft night last year. However, the Lakers guard quickly proved his doubters wrong, securing a spot on L.A.’s roster — and even racking up 19 starts in his rookie season.

Speaking from experience, Reaves has offered some advice for the members of this year’s draft class who might find themselves in a similar situation.

“Go into every workout and play the way that you see yourself playing,” Reaves said in an interview with Lakers Nation.

“I went into a lot of workouts obviously knowing like every team has a guy. You’re not gonna find a team that don’t have a guy that usually has the balls in their hands, scores, assists, does all of it. You really just gotta figure out to be a plug-and-play guy if you’re not a top-five guy out the gate.

“Eventually you can build yourself up into better roles and bigger roles and do things like that.”

You May Also Like

Michael Cooper Becomes Head Coach Of Culver City High School

Former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Michael Cooper continues to be involved in the game even an illustrious career with…

Lakers News: Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & LeBron James Bid Farewell To Late NFL Legend John Madden

The former and current Los Angeles Lakers players joined in honoring the memory of the late John Madden…

NBA Rumors: Monty Williams Remains Involved For Lakers Head Coaching Job, ‘Vying’ With Ty Lue

It has been around three weeks since Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson…
Lamar Odom Says Trade From Lakers ‘basically Ended My Career And Purpose’

This Day In Lakers History: Lamar Odom Posts Double-Double In Win Over Trail Blazers

Coming off an NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers looked to defend their title with…