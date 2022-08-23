Lakers Rumors: Signing Dennis Schroder A ‘Legitmate Consideration’ For L.A.

Rumors of a possible reunion between Dennis Schroder and the Los Angeles Lakers have been doing the rounds for months despite the guard’s awkward exit last year.

After spending the 2020-21 season in L.A., Schroder infamously rejected a four-year $84 million extension from the Lakers only to sign a one-year $6 million deal with the Boston Celtics. The 28-year-old didn’t stay long in Boston as the Celtics traded him to the Houston Rockets ahead of the February deadline.

Some reports claimed the Lakers had an interest in bringing Schroder back at the time, but he spent the remainder of the season with the Rockets before hitting free agency again this year. As the German is yet to find a team, NBA Insider Marc Stein claims the Lakers are “legitimately” interested in reuniting with the guard:

Re-signing free agent guard Dennis Schröder is a "legit consideration" for the Lakers, league sources say, depending on how the rest of their roster develops. After one season as a Laker, Schröder played for Boston and Houston in 2021-22. More NBA notes: https://t.co/EwiaWFuKoI — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 23, 2022

Schroder averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 2021-22, shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.4% from downtown. He made just 29 starts in 64 games despite insisting on playing a starting role for the Lakers in 2020-21.

After Schroder left L.A., the playmaker said he “wasn’t the right fit” with the Purple and Gold on numerous occasions.

Schroder hints at running it back with Lakers & LeBron James

Despite Schroder’s awkward past in L.A., the interest in the reported reunion seems to be mutual.

In July, the German hinted at “running it back” with LeBron James and the Lakers in an Instagram comment after James responded to his post on the social media platform.

