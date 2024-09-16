Lakers Rumors: Skylar Mays Agrees To Deal With Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers ended last season with Colin Castleton, Harry Giles II and Skylar Mays occupying their two-way slots but after some shuffling this offseason, Castleton is the only one that remains in the organization.

After the 2024 NBA Draft, the Lakers brought in a pair of undrafted free agents in Blake Hinson and Armel Traore to join Castleton on two-way deals.

Given their recent injuries in the frontcourt though, it appears the Lakers will be doing some more shuffling as they are expected to bring in Christian Koloko to replace Hinson, who will be waived.

Meanwhile, while Mays didn’t get another look from the Lakers this offseason, he has found a new home with the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to deals with Skylar Mays and Eugene Omoruyi, sources told @hoopshype. Mays appeared in 38 combined games for the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers last season. Omoruyi appeared in 43 games for the Washington Wizards last season. pic.twitter.com/obZQxudsub — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 16, 2024

While the report does not say, this is likely an Exhibit 10 or two-way contract with the Timberwolves, allowing Mays to be with them for training camp before joining their G League team.

Mays originally was second-round pick in 2020 by the Atlanta Hawks and began last season on a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. He would eventually get that two-way deal converted to a standard NBA contract and shined when he was given an opportunity.

Due to injury, Mays was thrust into the Trail Blazers starting lineup for five games and he averaged an impressive 12 points and 8.2 assists over that stretch. But the Trail Blazers still releaseed him on Jan. 6.

Two days later, the Lakers signed Mays to a two-way contract where he split time between the main roster and the South Bay Lakers of the G League. Mays would appear in 17 games for the Lakers, mostly in garbage time, averaging 1.3 points while shooting 40% from 3-point range.

Mays would show off his skills in the G League, however, as he was excellent in seven games with South Bay. He averaged 21.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting 48.6% from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range.

Jeanie Buss discusses how Lakers can silence critics

The Lakers didn’t make any roster moves this offseason other than drafting Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, which has led to a lot of criticism when it comes to their championship hopes. When discussing how the Lakers can silence those critics, Jeanie Buss had an easy answer.

“Really, you gotta play basketball and win games. I know the criticism out there. I know social media is rough waters for everybody. There’s always controversy being stirred up on social media. That’s why it doesn’t really serve me to hype everything up. It’s just, you gotta do the work. And that’s how our organization operates. We do the work. We worry about what we can control and let the work speak for itself.”

