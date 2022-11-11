Lakers Rumors: Some Within Organization Don’t Believe Pacers’ Myles Turner & Buddy Hield Make L.A. Title Contenders

With the Los Angeles Lakers getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 season, a lot of the focus has been on what trades they can make off the floor as opposed to what they’re doing on it.

The most popular possibility that the Lakers have been linked to is Myles Turner and Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers and Pacers have been in discussions since the summer but L.A. has been reluctant to trade both of their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks along with Russell Westbrook, which is what Indiana is reportedly asking for.

As the losses continue to pile up though, many expect the Lakers to eventually cave and make a deal for both picks.

While that remains on the table, it may not be for the Indiana package. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, some within the Lakers organization are hesitant to make that deal as they do not believe it elevates that Lakers to being championship contenders:

It is not universally believed internally that a trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield would move the needle to title contention, sources say. If that concern proved to be accurate, the Lakers would be devoid of lucrative resources for the remainder of James’ contract, which runs through 2024-25.

Just how good adding Turner and Hield would make the Lakers is up for debate, but one thing there’s no denying is that they are the exact type of players L.A. can use right now.

Turner is in the midst of the best season of his career, averaging 17.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks while shooting a respectable 33.3 percent from 3 as a big man. He is the ideal big man to put next to Anthony Davis, who has expressed his desire to play more power forward. Turner himself has even commented on a potential trade to the Lakers and seemed enthused with the idea.

Meanwhile, Hield has been shooting the lights out of the ball, averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is shooting 40.4% from 3-point range on 9.9 attempts per game, which is exactly what the Lakers need right now as the worst shooting team in the league.

While Westbrook has thrived in his new sixth-man role, he is the team’s only real trade chip along with the draft picks so if L.A. is going to make a deal it will likely have to include him. If this report is true though then the Lakers will likely look elsewhere for roster upgrades ahead of the deadline.

Lakers ‘covet’ Wizards star Bradley Beal

Considering the Lakers don’t seem satisfied with Turner and Hield, it’s fair to assume they are looking for another star to add to Davis and LeBron James if they make another trade.

According to recent reports, they covet Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. He signed an extension with the Wizards this past summer though so the odds of Beal being dealt are very low unless he explicitly demands a trade to the Lakers.

