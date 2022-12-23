Lakers Rumors: Some Within Organization ‘Very Intrigued’ By Knicks’ Cam Reddish But Asking Price Needs To Come Down

The Los Angeles Lakers remain quiet regarding their plans to make changes ahead of the February trade deadline. There are a number of trades they could still pursue, but a below .500 start and a potentially long-term injury to Anthony Davis complicate matters.

So while a big trade — like shipping Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks for a collection of players — may be increasingly unlikely, there are still some things L.A. could do on the margins. One of those options involves a familiar name in Cam Reddish.

According to reports, the Lakers have long coveted Reddish, the former lottery pick who has fallen out of the rotation with both the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. And the Knicks, his current team, would have no problem making a deal if the offer is right.

Reddish remains a figure of intrigue within the Lakers organization, but the Knicks may have to decrease their asking price before the Lakers can engage, according to Dan Woike of The L.A. Times:

There are people within the organization very intrigued by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish — a 6-foot-8, 23-year-old wing — who would give the Lakers size on the perimeter, a massive need. He’s also a former lottery pick, the kind of reclamation project the Lakers have had some success with this year with a player like Lonnie Walker IV. League sources say the Knicks are seeking a protected first-round pick for Reddish (they sent one to Atlanta in the deal to acquire him — and the Hawks subsequently used it in their trade for Dejounte Murray). Reddish isn’t currently in the Knicks rotation so the asking price is expected to eventually dip.

In theory, Reddish is exactly the kind of player the Lakers covet. A big wing that can defend and rehabilitate his value in L.A. He is also a client of Klutch Sports, whom the Lakers have plenty of familiarity with.

However, in practice, Reddish has been all potential and little result. In his fourth NBA season, Reddish is averaging just 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists on 44.9/30.4/87.9 shooting splits. He has also been inactive in the Knicks last nine games, and they are 8-1 in those games.

Reddish has still shown flashes of the type of player he can be, giving the Lakers enough of a reason to pursue him. If the Knicks drop their asking price to multiple second-round picks as opposed to one first, the Lakers may be very inclined to agree to the swap.

Zach Lavine hoping to join Lakers

Anonymous executives have stated — amid chaos within the Chicago Bulls organization — that star guard Zach Lavine has his sights set on joining the Lakers. Although it is an unlikely scenario given Lavine’s contract situation, the Lakers apparently remain a premier destination for stars around the league.

