Lakers Rumors: South Bay Center Jay Huff Signing Two-Way Contract With Wizards

It looks like South Bay Lakers center Jay Huff will be getting an opportunity in the NBA on a two-way contract. Huff, who appeared in just four regular-season games with the Los Angeles Lakers, also played with their Summer League team and G League affiliate for two seasons.

It was during his Summer League run that Huff caught further attention of the front office. He averaged 14 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in two contests. Huff credited a change in his jump shot as a reason for more consistent scoring. He ended up missing some games though after entering health and safety protocols.

Huff was signed to an Exhibit 10 deal soon after the summer but was waived before the start of the season. He continued in the G League where he averaged 14 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 blocks this season.

Though he wasn’t called up by the Lakers this year, he will now join the Washington Wizards on a two-way deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

The Washington Wizards are signing G League center Jay Huff to a two-way NBA contract out of Lakers’ South Bay affiliate, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2023

Huff originally signed with the Wizards after going undrafted in 2021. He was waived in October of that year before signing with the Lakers five days later on a two-way deal. The Lakers used him in four games before waiving and reacquiring him for the South Bay Lakers in Jan. 2022.

While with the Lakers, Huff displayed an ability to stretch the floor from deep and rim protect as a 7-foot-1 center — a combination of skills that are becoming more sought-after in the league. With a lack of front-court depth, Huff could be useful for the Wizards.

The Lakers still have one more roster spot open that they could fill either from the buy-out market or by calling up a two-way player.

Ham says ‘mission hasn’t changed’ for Lakers despite LeBron James injurey

As soon as the Lakers seemed to be gaining steam for a playoff push, they were bitted by a strong injury bug. LeBron James is expected to be reassessed in two weeks and where the Lakers are in the standings could determine his return timeline.

Darvin Ham preached the importance of the next man up in the wake of LeBron’s injury.

“Well, we had a meeting this morning and watched a little film in preparation for Memphis and I just told them three things. We got to continue to play the right way, we got to continue to be together and we also got to continue on with the mission. The mission hasn’t changed for us. The goal of securing a playoff spot is still very much alive and it’s unfortunate that Bron went down but injuries are a real part of our sport. And it’s next man up, we got to step up and hold down the fort until he returns.”

