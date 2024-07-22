Lakers Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Signs With Mavericks

After not making any trades at the deadline last season, the Los Angeles Lakers’ only addition was guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

The 31-year-old had just been traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors and then subsequently bought out, making him a free agent allowed to sign with any team. He chose to sign with the Lakers over some other contenders, wanting to play for the hometown team he grew up rooting for while also having a chance to compete for a title.

While the second part didn’t work out, Dinwiddie maintained after the conclusion of the Lakers’ season that he would like to remain in the organization. He further proved that by showing up to new head coach JJ Redick’s introductory press conference at the practice facility despite not being under contract with the team.

It appears Dinwiddie won’t be getting his wish as Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that he will be signing with the Dallas Mavericks:

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed on a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dinwiddie reunites with Mavs as an ideal backcourt fit. He averaged 17.4 points in parts of two Dallas seasons and was key on 2022 West Finals team. pic.twitter.com/WPxs6ol73L — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 22, 2024

This is good value for a player of Dinwiddie’s caliber as although his play has declined a bit, he is still a solid backup guard capable of filling multiple needs for a team.

Overall in 76 games last season between the Lakers and Nets, Dinwiddie averaged 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 33.7% from deep on 4.8 attempts. Those numbers decreased with L.A. as in 28 games, he averaged 6.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists although the 3-point percentage increased to 38.9%.

The Lakers have had a quiet offseason so far and the reason for that is that they currently have a full roster. They need to make trades to open up space and while Dinwiddie may have been willing to wait for them to do that, it’s understandable that he didn’t want to wait forever and wanted to secure a contract for next season.

Spencer Dinwiddie feels he fulfilled role for Lakers

Part of the reason the numbers decreased after Spencer Dinwiddie joined the Lakers was because he was asked to play a different role. The Lakers were using Dinwiddie as a defensive stopper, which he was unfamiliar with.

To his credit though, he did what was asked of him and felt he fit the role well for the Lakers.

“I think I came in, I feel like I was really selfless and bought into a role,” Dinwiddie said. “Tried to play defense to the best of my ability, tried to help out. Had some nice moments and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!