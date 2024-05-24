Lakers Rumors: Spurs Also Listed As Suitors For Potential Warriors Free Agent Chris Paul

After a short-lived 2024 NBA Playoff appearance, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in the offseason as they try to upgrade their roster.

Although the Lakers aren’t projected to have any cap space at their disposal, the team will still be able to add players via the mid-level exception and the veteran’s minimum. As is the case every year, there will be free agents who are willing to sign for less money in hopes of chasing after a title or rehabbing their value.

One veteran name to watch is Chris Paul, who spent the past season with the Golden State Warriors. Paul is in the twilight of his career and is best used as a backup point guard, though he should have a fair number of suitors given his experience.

The Lakers were one of the first teams linked to Paul in free agency and it appears that the San Antonio Spurs are joining the sweepstakes, via NBA insider Marc Stein:

“The Spurs and the Lakers keep coming up as potential suitors for the Warriors’ Chris Paul if Paul becomes a free agent this offseason. Paul’s longstanding friendship with LeBron James and his well-known desire to stay as close to his L.A.-based family as possible certainly add credence to the notion of the Lakers’ signing him. Paul’s $30 million salary for next season becomes fully guaranteed on June 28 if Golden State does not waive him … or if the Warriors trade him to a team that decides to keep him. The Warriors, league sources say, are currently evaluating those options.”

Golden State will likely exhaust all trade options for Paul so they don’t lose him for nothing, but it’s hard to imagine a team willing to trade for his contract unless the Warriors attach assets to it. As of now, it seems likely that Paul gets waived and is given the opportunity to choose his next home.

With Victor Wembanyama serving as the Spurs’ cornerstone, bringing in someone like Paul would aid in his development and give him a mentor as he continues to navigate the league. However, the Lakers still seem like a stronger bet to sign him if he becomes a free agent because the team is at least closer to competing for a title, he lives in L.A. and is best friends with LeBron James.

Magic interested in Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell

The Lakers’ interest in Chris Paul makes sense because they could see D’Angelo Russell walk in free agency to a team like the Orland Magic, who are reportedly interested in signing him.

