Lakers Rumors: Spurs Looking For Unprotected First-Round Pick To Take On Russell Westbrook In Nets’ Kyrie Irving Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving always promised to drag on — and it hasn’t disappointed in that regard.

Chatters about the possibility of Irving landing in L.A. started even before free agency began this summer. But the Lakers and the Nets are yet to agree on the structure of the trade — which is increasingly looking to include at least one more team due to Brooklyn’s unwillingness to take on Russell Westbrook’s massive contract.

Last week, reports claimed the San Antonio Spurs might become part of the deal having fully committed to a rebuild this summer. Spurs Talk’s LJ Ellis claims San Antonio looks to benefit from the many stars seemingly still available on the market by renting out its cap space in exchange for draft picks to facilitate a trade — which could help the Lakers land Irving if they were open to sending an unprotected first-rounder the Spurs’ way:

According to multiple sources, the trade that is closest to happening involves Kyrie Irving being sent to the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook being routed to the Spurs. To facilitate that trade, the sources tell me the Spurs want an unprotected first-round pick from the Lakers.

The Lakers’ unwillingness to dispatch multiple future first-round picks seems to be the reason why they still haven’t acquired Irving. A third team’s involvement in the trade would likely increase the number of trade assets L.A. would have to put on the table to close the deal.

But, perhaps, the possibility of the Nets receiving a huge trade exception would be enough for them to send Irving to the Lakers without demanding a first-rounder in return, satisfying all sides involved and allowing them to finalize the deal.

Jazz make veteran players available for trade as Lakers reportedly show interest in Patrick Beverley

Plenty of interesting trades could be in the pipeline due to Kevin Durant’s trade request and teams hitting the reset button. Among those teams are the Utah Jazz, who have already traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and are now listening to offers for Donovan Mitchell.

The Jazz have also reportedly put other veteran players on the trade block, including Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, and Jordan Clarkson. Earlier rumors claimed the Lakers and the Miami Heat might be interested in bringing in Beverley.

