Lakers Rumors: Spurs Not Interested In Signing D’Angelo Russell; Magic Could Be Only Suitor

The Los Angeles Lakers are staring at another lengthy offseason after getting eliminated in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Los Angeles had moments of brilliance against the Denver Nuggets in the first round, but it was clear that the roster wasn’t deep or talented enough to hang with the defending champions. The Lakers are knee-deep in their search for a head coach, but the front office will need to find serviceable upgrades to give themselves a better chance of contending in the 2024-25 season.

One of the biggest questions facing Los Angeles is what D’Angelo Russell does with his player option for next season. Russell’s got plenty of leverage because the Lakers would need him to opt in to his option to facilitate a trade for an impact player.

Russell could also simply decline his option and sign with another team in free agency, but potential suitors like the San Antonio Spurs are reportedly not interested, via Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report:

“The most recent intel suggests the San Antonio Spurs aren’t interested. If Russell can’t get a viable offer from the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors or Utah Jazz, he’s wholly reliant on the Lakers for his payday. It just takes one, but multiple NBA sources question who would be willing to pay Russell if the Magic aren’t.”

The Spurs are in desperate need of a point guard to pair with Victor Wembanyama, though they could have their sights set higher on someone like Trae Young to fill their void. The Orlando Magic are one of the only teams with cap space that could feasibly sign Russell and have interest in bringing him in, though that will remain to be seen once free agency rolls around.

If Russell and the Lakers are set on parting ways, it would be best for him to opt in so both sides can expand the number of landing spots. There’s also the possibility that the they run things back, though right now it looks unlikely.

D’Angelo Russell believes he had a ‘hell of a year for Lakers

D’Angelo Russell may have had an up-and-down playoff showing, but there’s denying that he was the Lakers’ third-best player for a stretch. Russell set a career-high in 3-point shooting, but he also was a key ball-handler and playmaker in the offense.

When evaluating the season he had, Russell believes he had a hell of a year for the Lakers.

