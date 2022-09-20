Lakers Rumors: Spurs Still Open To Russell Westbrook Trade Down The Line

Russell Westbrook will almost certainly remain with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of training camp, although L.A. is reportedly still looking at the possibility of trading the 2017 NBA MVP in the coming weeks.

The Lakers are believed to have spoken about a Westbrook trade with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers during the 2022 offseason.

Reports say L.A. has been in touch primarily with Utah over the last two weeks. But no deal appears to be imminent as the Jazz are understood to be asking for the Purple and Gold’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in addition to the 33-year-old playmaker.

According to SpursTalk’s LJ Ellis, the Spurs are also still monitoring Westbrook’s situation, showing interest in taking on the guard’s $47.1 million salary in exchange for draft compensation:

At one point in time, the Spurs were in talks with the Los Angeles Lakers to absorb Russell Westbrook’s contract. In that scenario, San Antonio was to be compensated with multiple draft picks. Currently, a source close to the Spurs says the two teams are no longer engaged in active talks due to the Lakers preferring offers by both the Pacers and the Jazz. According to a Western Conference scout, the Lakers are telling teams that they will take a wait and see approach to trading Westbrook as training camp approaches. If the Lakers decide to trade Westbrook at some point down the line, the Spurs remain one of the few teams in the league open to such a deal.

Earlier in the summer, reports claimed the Spurs could join the Lakers’ negotiations with other teams and facilitate a Westbrook deal by absorbing his salary if they could get an unprotected first-round pick in return.

However, another NBA star would likely have to be involved if Westbrook was to leave in a multi-team trade, and no such players currently appear to be on the move.

Also, the Lakers haven’t been reported to have a serious interest in any Spurs players for the two sides to do business just between themselves, although that could obviously change if the start of the season doesn’t go well for L.A.

Lakers targeting Bonus Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson & Malik Beasley in recent Westbrook trade talks with Jazz

Jazz sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic seems to be the main Lakers target for the remaining of the offseason. L.A. is understood to have discussed a deal including Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley in a recent round of negotiations with Utah.

However, a number of NBA teams are reportedly lining up for Bogdanovic so the Lakers would have to act fast if they really want to bring the 33-year-old in.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!