Lakers Rumors: Stan Van Gundy Is ‘Natural Target’ For JJ Redick’s Coaching Staff

With a new head coach that has no coaching experience in JJ Redick, putting together the right coaching staff is even more important. As has been previously reported, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add multiple former head coaches on Redick’s staff in order to help him navigate the day-to-day trials that come with being an NBA head coach.

Former Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks has been brought up as a potential staff member, but another big name could be on the horizon as well in former Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Van Gundy could be a target for Redick’s staff due to his experience and prior relationship with the new Lakers coach. However, he is still going through some personal issues and may not want to get back into the coaching life:

Stan Van Gundy is a natural target for JJ Redick’s first coaching staff with the Lakers given Van Gundy’s head coaching experience, his reputation for building defenses and, of course, his history with Redick after serving as his first NBA coach in Orlando. Van Gundy, though, recently revealed in a podcast interview with Dan Le Batard that he worked this entire season while dealing with intense grief after the death of his wife Kim last August. The 64-year-old former Heat/Magic/Pistons/Pelicans coach worked as a game analyst for TNT all the way into the Western Conference finals, but it is unknown whether Van Gundy is prepared to return to rigors of day-to-day coaching.

The life of an NBA coach is extremely difficult to deal with mentally and for someone still dealing with a personal loss like Van Gundy is, it could be too much. If he does have the desire, however, Van Gundy does make sense as that lead assistant coach for Redick and the Lakers.

Van Gundy has had great success throughout his numerous coaching stops, most notably leading the Magic, with Redick on the roster, to the NBA Finals in 2009. He is extremely intelligent and meticulous in his details which are very important traits for an assistant.

Furthermore, Van Gundy joining the Lakers staff would throw a little more gas on the rivalry that exists between the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers as Van Gundy’s younger brother Jeff has just joined the Clippers staff as an assistant and there is no better feeling than taking down a sibling.

JJ Redick looking to elevate Anthony Davis’ involvement in Lakers offense

Whether or not Stan Van Gundy joins his staff, JJ Redick already has some ideas on how he will improve the Lakers and perhaps the most important one revolves around superstar big man Anthony Davis.

Redick is reportedly looking to elevate Davis’ involvement in the Lakers’ offense, particularly late in games where he was often underutilized as LeBron James would take over and always have the ball in his hands. Redick also hopes to alleviate the ball-handling and playmaking duties on LeBron and employ him more off the ball.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!