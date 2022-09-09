Lakers Rumors: Suns, Knicks & Mavericks Also Interested In Jazz’s Bojan Bogdanovic

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to numerous players during the offseason, including Bojan Bogdanovic and a number of other Utah Jazz players.

The Jazz hit the reset button earlier in the summer, trading Rudy Gobert first before parting ways with his co-star Donovan Mitchell. Having entered the rebuild phase, Utah made a number of players available — Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson among them — hoping to stock up on future draft picks.

With the Jazz prioritizing their future over the present, the Lakers became an attractive trade partner as L.A.’s 2027 and 2029 first-rounders are believed to be currently the most coveted draft capital in the NBA. Rumors claimed the Purple and Gold could use their picks to acquire valuable role players and Bogdanovic was said to be among their main targets.

But NBA reporter John Gambadoro is reporting other teams have been lining up to snatch the 33-year-old sharpshooter, including the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks:

Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 8, 2022

Most reports suggested the Lakers could acquire Bogdanovic in addition to other roster pieces by sending Russell Westbrook and the picks to Utah. However, the 2017 NBA MVP now seems unlikely to be traded before the 2022-23 season as the Lakers reportedly believed neither the Jazz — nor anyone else — offered enough in return for the Westbrook package to get the deal done.

All signs point to the Lakers not planning any further drastic changes to their roster in the near future. Head coach Darvin Ham recently said he was “happy” with the team as currently constructed.

Ham thinks Westbrook & Patrick Beverley can fit together

The Lakers and the Jazz did do some business earlier in the summer, leading to Westbrook teaming up with his long-time foe, Patrick Beverley. However, the two guards have seemingly buried the hatchet and are looking forward to playing together in 2022-23.

Ham said he is excited to see Beverley and Westbrook play together as he thinks they can complement each other’s game. I wouldn’t want to be in the backcourt and have to deal with these two guys,” he said.

“So it’s gonna be a lovely experience, I’m looking forward to it.”

