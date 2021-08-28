Lakers Rumors: Svi Mykhailiuk Could Return On Minimum Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy summer, but it’s not over yet as they still have three open roster spots to give out.

The Lakers will be looking a lot different this season after their blockbuster acquisition of Russell Westbrook. They then filled out the roster with quality veterans that can shoot, so only four players from last year’s team will be back this season.

One theme of the offseason for the Lakers has been bringing back former players that have played in the Purple and Gold such as Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore.

It appears they are interested in bringing back another former Laker as well as according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Svi Mykhailiuk is potentially joining the team on a minimum contract:

Mykhailiuk, sources say, may join the Los Angeles Lakers on a minimum deal.

The Lakers originally drafted Mykhailiuk in the second round (47th overall) in 2018 out of Kansas. While he showed some promise with the team in his rookie season, he wound up being traded at the deadline for Reggie Bullock as that year’s team had a big need for shooting.

The 24-year-old has developed his game in recent years though, notably playing 56 games for the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20 and averaging 9.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 40.4% from 3-point range.

He took a bit of a step back this past season though, only shooting 33.4% from deep in 66 games with the Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.

One priority for the Lakers’ final few roster spots seems to be getting younger, so adding Mykhailiuk would definitely accomplish that. He also brings shooting and wing defense to the table, which the Lakers have clearly prioritized all summer.

Cavaliers, Love discussing buyout

One other option that the Lakers could be waiting for is Kevin Love as he seems to be progressing towards a buyout with Kevin Love after they traded for Lauri Markkanen.

Love is a former teammate of LeBron James, of course, in Cleveland, as well as Russell Westbrook at UCLA, so the Lakers would make perfect sense for him if he is indeed bought out.

