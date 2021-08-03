Lakers Rumors: Talen Horton-Tucker Inks Three-Year Deal With L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been as busy as any team in the league since the start of NBA free agency and Tuesday was no different. Along with adding Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk to their roster, the team secured the future of Talen Horton-Tucker.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers and Horton-Tucker agreed on a three-year deal.

Restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker has agreed to a three-year, $32M deal to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agents @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and Lucas Newton tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

After being thrust into the spotlight during his rookie season and winning a title right out of the gate with the Lakers, Horton-Tucker became a household name in Los Angeles and an intriguing young player for the franchise to develop.

Horton-Tucker continued to show flashes of promise during his sophomore season with the Lakers as he earned more playing time and high praise from his teammates and the coaching staff.

The Iowa State product is expected to have an even bigger role with the Lakers next season. The three-year deal proves the team is confident he can continue to improve on both ends of the floor and shoulder the load of increased minutes in the backcourt.

Lakers land Kendrick Nunn in free agency

One of the best moves the Lakers have made so far in free agency is bolstering the backcourt with the addition of guard Kendrick Nunn.

The former Miami Heat guard instantly improves the Lakers in a few different areas, while providing another ballhandler and scorer for Frank Vogel and company.