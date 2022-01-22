Lakers Rumors: Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn & 2027 First-Round Pick Offered For Pistons’ Jerami Grant

As we near the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline, rumors have begun to pick up as to where some of the top trade targets might go. One of this year’s most popular names is Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant and the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams most keen on acquiring him.

Grant is coveted league-wide for his skill set as a 27-year old, 6-foot-8, three-and-D wing. His shooting efficiency has decreased this season, but that is mostly attributed to being the No. 1 option on a bad Pistons team.

The widely held belief is that a return to a role similar to what he had with the Denver Nuggets would see his percentages shoot back up. And all of those things perfectly describe what the Lakers desperately need as they continue to hover at .500 more than halfway through the season.

That’s why they are reportedly throwing every reasonable trade chip they have the Pistons way, according to NBA insider Marc Stein:

That 2027 first is clearly the most valuable trade asset that the Lakers currently possess. The Lakers have tried, with no luck yet, to package that pick with Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn in an attempt to acquire Jerami Grant from Detroit.

A package of Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a 2027 first-round pick is certainly interesting. However, it doesn’t stack up well enough to acquire perhaps the most valuable name on the trade market this deadline. To really put themselves in the running, it’s possible one of Austin Reaves or Malik Monk would need to be included.

Of course, the Lakers would likely — and rightfully — decline if the Pistons asked for one of these two players, putting the two sides at an impasse. It appears as though it would be surprising at this point to see a deal materialize between now and Feb. 10.

In the NBA, things can change quickly. However, Grant’s value would have to drop significantly, or Horton-Tucker or Nunn’s value would have to increase in order to get this deal done. The Pistons would be better served talking to teams like the Atlanta Hawks or Washington Wizards, who have far more to offer in terms of players and draft picks.

Meanwhile, the Lakers may have to aim a little lower if their goal is to trade Horton-Tucker for an immediate upgrade. They also could very easily hold on to him with the hope that he continues to develop towards what the Lakers believe he can be.

Rockets willing to talk Westbrook deal

If the Lakers truly want to shake things up the trade deadline, there is only one team reportedly willing to receive Russell Westbrook in a deal. That is his former team, the Houston Rockets.

According to reports, the Lakers would need to add sufficient draft compensation for the Rockets to take on Westbrook in a swap that would send John Wall to L.A.

