Lakers Rumors: Talks With Spurs For Trade Centered Around Russell Westbrook Are ‘Still Alive’

The Los Angeles Lakers are slowly making their way back up the standings, picking up another important win this time against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Although the Lakers have a modest two-game win streak going on, the team could still use more reinforcements as it looks to get back in the playoff mix. The return of players like Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV will surely help, but the need for size and shooting will still remain.

Los Angeles has been active in the trade market looking for help in those aforementioned areas, and most of the rumored deals have involved Russell Westbrook and his massive expiring contract. One such proposal was to the San Antonio Spurs, who reportedly rejected an offer of Westbrook and a lottery-protected first-round pick in exchange for Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott before the 2022-23 season began.

Although a deal couldn’t be made, it appears both sides haven’t completely shut the door on a trade as they have reportedly kept in touch, via LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk:

Interestingly, a team insider says that talks between the Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers that involve Russell Westbrook are still alive. Those talks have been on the back burner for a couple months but I’ve been told that both the Lakers and Spurs remain open to the possibility depending on how the next two weeks play out prior to the trade deadline. In addition to Poeltl, the Lakers are said to be interested in Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott.

The Spurs are clearly not going to make the playoffs and as such would be best served dealing their veteran players for draft picks and young players to help their rebuild. Jakob Poeltl, in particular, has drawn significant interest from multiple teams, but Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott are serviceable role players who can help contending teams.

L.A. has a need for each player and bringing back some combination of them in exchange for Westbrook makes plenty of sense. It remains to be seen what will come of the discussions, but it’s good to know that the Lakers are canvassing the league and keeping their options open.

Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura

L.A. did manage to execute a trade as they’ve reportedly acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Hachimura brings size, shooting and defense to the roster and should be a key player for them going forward.

