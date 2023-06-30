Lakers Rumors: Taurean Prince Finalizing Free Agent Contract For One Year, $4.5 Million

With NBA free agency getting underway on Friday at 3 p.m. PT, the Los Angeles Lakers have a variety of different directions they can go.

After waiving both Mo Bamba and Shaquille Harrison and declining the team option of Malik Beasley, the Lakers opened up the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $12.4 million to use in free agency. They also have the bi-annual exception of $4.5 million at their disposal as well.

Once those are used, the Lakers will also have money to re-sign some of their key free agents like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell, which has the making of a quality roster with Jarred Vanderbilt also back in the fold for next season.

The Lakers have been linked to a number of different quality options in free agency, but one person they were linked to was Taurean Prince, who had his team option declined by the Minnesota Timberwolves. So naturally, the Lakers began free agency by signing Prince, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent forward Taurean Prince is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it is a one-year contract for $4.5 million which is the BAE:

Free agent F Taurean Prince has agreed to a 1-year, $4.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agents Steven Heumann and Richie Beda of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

At 6’8″, Prince will give the Lakers some size on the wing as well as some shooting ability. Last season with Minnesota, Prince averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 38.1% from 3-point range on 3.6 attempts per game. The seven-year veteran has shot 37.2% from deep in his career.

With the Lakers using their bi-annual exception to sign Prince, they are now going to be hard-capped beneath the $172.3 million first apron under the NBA’s new CBA.

That still leaves plenty of room left over to retain their other key free agents, and L.A. also still has the full mid-level exception to use to land other players.

Lakers to meet with Irving

Recent reports have also indicated that the Lakers will be among the teams to meet with free agent Kyrie Irving, although it would likely take a sign-and-trade for L.A. to land him which the Dallas Mavericks are not said to be interested in.

