Lakers Rumors: Teams Still Considering Drafting Bronny To Lure LeBron James In Free Agency

Over the last few years, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James constantly floated the idea of playing with his oldest son Bronny in the NBA.

By expressing a desire to play with Bronny, LeBron was essentially telling teams that if they draft his son, they may have a chance of also adding him in free agency.

Now that the draft is on the horizon though, both LeBron and Bronny have walked back that stance. It was recently reported that their agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports has been telling teams that drafting Bronny will not result in landing the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Bronny then spoke with reporters at the NBA Draft Combine and said that his dream is to play in the NBA, but not necessarily with his dad.

Despite them getting that messaging out there though, it appears that teams are still considering drafting Bronny as a way to get LeBron, via Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

“You know, everything that follows my dad, people just try to link me with that, and the greatness that he’s achieved,” Bronny answered. “Like I haven’t done anything yet.” Yet according to NBA executives and scouts from around the league, that’s impossible. Despite Bronny‘s statements, despite word from LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul and even James himself, the father and son remain inevitably linked, Bronny’s draft stock and LeBron James’ free agency tied as tightly as ever. Forget second-round evaluations, multiple NBA executives told The Times their teams have discussed drafting Bronny James in the first round in an effort to lure his father to their team in free agency. “If you’re a contender and you’re not having those conversations, it’s irresponsible,” said one executive, who like other NBA personnel spoke on condition of anonymity because teams don’t share their draft strategy.

While it may not be fair to Bronny that teams are considering this, it is a reality as the draft inches closer. Even if the team that drafts Bronny doesn’t get LeBron, there are benefits to drafting him as he will create buzz and excitement on his own.

It was recently reported that the Dallas Mavericks are one team that may jump the Lakers to draft Bronny, believing that, coupled with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Jason Kidd, can lure LeBron.

With the messaging that the James family and Klutch Sports have been putting out though, it seems that the most likely scenario is still LeBron re-signing with the Lakers.

Bronny James interviewed with Lakers at combine

Of course, one way for the Lakers to ensure they don’t lose LeBron James is to draft Bronny themselves. That is something they are believed to have interest in, as evidenced by them reportedly interviewing Bronny at the NBA Draft Combine.

