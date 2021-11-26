Lakers Rumors: There’s ‘Rising Buzz’ In Coaching Circles That Frank Vogel’s Job May Not Be Safe

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers’ season hasn’t gotten off to the start they had hoped as despite having championship aspirations, they currently sit at 10-10 through 20 games.

There are a number of factors that have led to that, whether it be injuries — LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves have all missed significant time — or just poor play.

Regardless though, many have pinned the Lakers’ failures on head coach Frank Vogel, which has led to his future with the organization being questioned. There haven’t been any reports about him being on the hot seat though…until now.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there is ‘rising buzz’ in coaching circles regarding Vogel’s future with the Lakers:

There is also rising buzz in coaching circles about the pressure mounting on Frank Vogel given the Lakers’ worrisome 10-10 start … given L.A.’s lack of flexibility to make roster changes.

It’s hard to imagine Vogel being fired this early in the season, especially considering he just brought the Lakers their 17th championship a little over a year ago and signed an extension this past offseason.

The extension only goes through the 2022-23 season though, so the Lakers did not commit a ton more financially to their head coach.

Once the Lakers get fully healthy there is still a possibility that they get on track and get back in the championship mix. But one thing that has been concerning this season, regardless of all the injuries, has been the Lakers’ effort. Oftentimes, when opposing teams go on runs, the Lakers just shut down as opposed to fighting back.

Effort is one thing that should never waiver, so if that continues and the Lakers continue to play subpar basketball, then the buzz surrounding Vogel being on the hot seat should only continue to grow.

If that issue gets fixed and the Lakers get back on track though then Vogel’s job will surely be safe considering everything he has accomplished in his short time with the organization.

Vogel applauds James for ‘performance for the ages’

One thing that can help keep Vogel’s job safe is if James is healthy and plays like one of the best players in the league, which he did to lead the Lakers to victory over the Indiana Pacers.

“Obviously, the big fella took us home,” Vogel said after the game. “What LeBron did tonight was just a performance for the ages. I know these fans and how much they love their hoops here in Indianapolis and he put on one hell of a show. Obviously, he gets the game ball.”

