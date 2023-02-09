Lakers Rumors: Thomas Bryant Traded To Nuggets For Davon Reed & 3 Second-Round Picks
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers made their big trade deadline move on Wednesday, dealing Russell Westbrook and other pieces to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.

However, it was clear that they had more moves to make. The team still lacked some defense on the perimeter and having offensive-minded guards like Russell and Beasley — as well as a new potential back-up center in Vanderbilt — made Thomas Bryant a difficult fit.

The Lakers reportedly remedied that on Thursday by dealing Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Davon Reed and three second-round draft picks. The deal was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

With this deal, the Lakers open up back-up center minutes for new addition Vanderbilt as well as Wenyen Gabriel, who had fallen out of the rotation in recent weeks. However, another possible reason for the deal was that Bryant had simply out-played his minimum contract, making re-signing him a tall task this offseason, according to Dan Woike of The L.A. Times:

Bryant wanting more playing time was also a factor in the deal, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

If the Lakers felt that they weren’t going to be able to pay Bryant this offseason regardless, then getting three second-round picks — the same price they paid for Rui Hachimura — is good business by Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office.

They also can now play centers that better fit the mold of their team. Gabriel and Vanderbilt provide athleticism and defense, making them seamless fits next to Anthony Davis and LeBron James, as well as the team’s more scoring-heavy guards like Russell and Beasley.

The Lakers may not be done yet, either. They may still look to add a center via the buyout market and are still in the market for another wing via trade.

Lakers targeting Bogdanovic?

One name to watch for is Detroit Pistons wing Bojan Bogdanovic. The Lakers have been linked to him for a while now, although the Pistons don’t seem to be intent on moving the 33-year-old.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Feels Occasional Tiredness But Tries ‘Not To Think About’ Increased Minute Count

Carmelo Anthony has played a greater role in 2021-22 than many Los Angeles Lakers fans predicted ahead of the season…

Lakers News: Lamar Odom Tells Story Of How He Got Championship Rings Back After Auctioning Them

Some of the unsung heroes in Los Angeles Lakers franchise history are the players who accepted their role and maximized…

Warriors Vs. Lakers Game Preview & TV Info: MLK Day Marquee Matchup

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to keep their winning streak rolling when the Golden State Warriors come to…

Lakers News: City Of Los Angeles Passes Mandate Requiring Full Vaccination For Games

With the NBA regular season just a couple of weeks away, a major talking point around the league continues to be the vaccination status…