Lakers Rumors: Three-Team Trade Involving D’Angelo Russell & Dejounte Murray Was Discussed With Nets & Hawks At Deadline

When the trade deadline came around, a popular name that came up frequently for the Los Angeles Lakers was Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. He’s someone that offers a different skill set than starting point guard D’Angelo Russell and arguably could be a better fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Leading up to the deadline, there was clamoring for a trade to get done between L.A. and Atlanta. However, it seemed that Austin Reaves became a desired target for the Hawks and breaking point of making this deal, and general manager Rob Pelinka expressed reluctance to include the third-year guard.

To come to a common ground, a third team could come into negotiations to bridge the gap. A rebuilding Brooklyn Nets team popped up to be a destination for Russell as the Hawks did not have use for him. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, these three teams came close to a deal, but could not come to a final agreement:

Multiple sources say that before trading for Dennis Schröder, the Brooklyn Nets were in talks with the Lakers for Russell (with L.A. getting Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks). That negotiation died between the Lakers and Hawks, but the Nets still need a starting-caliber guard.

Now, Atlanta has the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and could decide on entering a rebuild themselves. It is safe to assume that Pelinka will at least check in to see if they can finish what they started in February. Roster moves are necessary if the Lakers want to compete next season and Murray could certainly help that cause.

A complicating factor though is Russell has a player option and could walk for nothing. Additionally, the issue remains that Russell would not be wanted by the Hawks, assuming Trae Young sticks around. So, perhaps Brooklyn circles back around as well to take on Russell, creating another reunion for the 28-year-old.

Spurs not interested in signing D’Angelo Russell; Magic could be only suitor

Heading into free agency, there are not many destinations for D’Angelo Russell as he searches for a payday. Teams with cap space are either tanking or beginning to turn the corner in terms of winning consistently.

Two notable teams being the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs as they are both searching for a point guard to accompany their young talent. However, it is rumored that San Antonio is not interested in bringing in Russell and Orlando could potentially be the only suitor other than the Lakers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!