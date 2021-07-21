Lakers Rumors: Trade Talks With Wizards For Russell Westbrook Taking Place

The Los Angeles Lakers were derailed by injuries, leading to a first-round exit just one season after winning the franchise’s 17th championship.

As the offseason gets underway, it will be interesting to see what moves the Lakers make to improve the roster considering they have a number of key free agents and limited resources at their disposal.

The Lakers have made it clear they’ve been looking for a point guard for a while as Dennis Schroder’s future in L.A. is uncertain with him testing free agency after an up-and-down first season with the team.

It appears one option the Lakers are exploring is Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reporting that a trade package involving Schroder, Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker is being discussed:

There have also been talks about Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook being a potential candidate to move back home to Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade deal that could include free agent point guard Dennis Schroder, forward Kyle Kuzma and guard Talen Horton-Tucker, sources said.

For this deal to happen, it would require the Lakers sign-and-trading both Schroder and Horton-Tucker to the Wizards, which would require their approval.

The Lakers were not willing to part ways with Horton-Tucker in trade talks for Kyle Lowry at last year’s deadline, so it will be interesting to see if they are willing to do so now for Westbrook.

Westbrook wouldn’t solve all of the Lakers’ problems considering their biggest need is shooting. He is coming off another strong season though in which he averaged a triple-double at 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists as he continues to have a very high motor, even at age 32.

With still two years remaining on his supermax extension, the Lakers would be able to trot out LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook the next two years in hopes of bringing another championship back to L.A.

Lakers also have Paul on list

One other big-name point guard the Lakers will reportedly attempt to acquire this offseason is Chris Paul. Similar to Westbrook, it would likely take a trade to make that happen and Paul is coming off a very successful season with the Phoenix Suns, making it an unlikely possibility.

While the Lakers’ path to acquiring a third star isn’t an easy one, it looks like Rob Pelinka will explore every avenue possible this summer to try to make it happen.

