Lakers Rumors: Trade With Hawks For Dejounte Murray Viewed As ‘Unrealistic’ Due To D’Angelo Russell’s Recent Play

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a number of players leading up to the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, most notably Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks, the recent play of D’Angelo Russell may have them reconsidering.

Since being reinserted back into the starting lineup, Russell is averaging 27.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 54.2% from 3-point range on nine attempts per game. It has coincided with a stretch of improved play for the Lakers, winning five of their last seven.

Russell re-signed with the Lakers on a one-year, team friendly contract with a player option and waived his implied no-trade clause, so the possibility of a trade before the deadline was not a secret for either party.

If Russell can consistently play at the level he has been recently though, then the Lakers may not want to mess with the chemistry in the locker room by making a big trade involving their starting point guard.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, talks between the Lakers and Hawks for Murray have cooled off recently:

League sources say that there has been little-to-no trade dialogue in recent days between the Hawks and the Lakers when it comes to former All-Star Dejounte Murray. Trade talks tend to be fluid this time of year and can be easily sparked up again, but one source briefed on the talks termed the idea of Murray landing with the Lakers before the deadline, as of this Sunday, as “unrealistic.”

Stein went on to add that the recent play by Russell is a potential reason that talks have slowed down:

Among the factors for that: D’Angelo Russell’s strong play this month. … In previous talks between the teams, Atlanta had been resistant to the inclusion of Russell unless a third team could be found to take on his contract, with the 27-year-old possessing an $18.6 million player option for next season. The Lakers were initially said to be willing to package Russell with a first-round pick in 2029 and a first-round pick swap in exchange for Murray — with Austin Reaves completely off limits. That pursuit appears to have been dialed back some with Russell playing so well.

Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane was also able to confirm that trade talks involving Russell and Murray have stalled:

Can confirm Lakers talks with Hawks on a Dejounte Murray trade haven't gone anywhere, as @TheSteinLine reported, and things have been quiet. Important to note that this time of year it takes one call to re-ignite conversations. — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) January 28, 2024

It is important to note that there still is around a week-and-a-half until the Feb. 8 deadline, and recent reports have indicated that talks between the Lakers and Hawks are expected to pick back up when that gets closer.

That will give both teams a few more games, including one against each other on Tuesday, to get an up close look to figure out what they feel is the best course to take at the deadline.

D’Angelo Russell’s confidence is ‘through the roof’ right now

Considering how well he has been playing, Russell recently stated that his confidence is ‘through the roof’ right now.

If that can continue then the Lakers can hang onto Russell at the deadline and use their assets to improve other areas of the roster, whether that be a 3-and-D wing or backup center.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!