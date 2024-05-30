Lakers Rumors: Trae Young Leaving Klutch Sports Decreases Odds Of Trade With Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the more aggressive teams this offseason as they look to bolster the roster surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis. There are a few All-Star names who have been floated around as potential targets with one of them being Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

Young is one of the most dynamic scorers the NBA has to offer and doubles as one of the league’s best playmakers, averaging 10.8 assists this season, which would’ve ranked second in the NBA had he qualified.

He does have his issues on the court as well, in particular his ball-dominant style and defensive deficiencies that could cause some concern. He also recently left Klutch Sports, who obviously have a strong relationship as a whole with the Lakers.

And according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers’ brass may be split on pursuing him seriously this offseason while the rest of the league believes a trade to L.A. won’t happen with him switching agencies:

Young is a name that has been linked to the Lakers for a while, though some around the league believe his switch of representation from Klutch Sports to CAA earlier this month has decreased the odds he lands in Los Angeles if he becomes available. (James and Davis are two of Klutch Sports’ most notable clients.) Regardless, it’s unclear if every key Lakers’ stakeholder would want to aggressively pursue him.

There is no doubt that Young is an extremely talented player who could potentially change the fortunes of the Lakers. But when bringing in top players, it is extremely important that their skillsets fit together. This was the issue when the team brought in Russell Westbrook and while Young is a completely different player, the fit must be brought into account and that may be a concern for the Lakers’ front office.

On paper, Young seem to be a great partner for Anthony Davis as he thrives in the pick-and-roll and regularly sets his big men up for easy lobs at the basket. He also shot a career-high 37.3% from deep, though that is a number that could greatly increase with more open catch-and-shoot looks that would surely come in a hypothetical team up with Davis and LeBron James.

The Lakers are sure to explore all options and Young is one the most talented who could be available. But the franchise must make sure the pieces fit together when considering any major move.

Lakers prefer Donovan Mitchell as potential third star over Trae Young?

Another All-Star guard who could possibly be available via trade this offseason is Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. While recent rumors suggest he may be leaning towards staying, the Lakers are apparently hoping that isn’t the case.

A recent report noted that if the Lakers are looking to add a third star it is Mitchell whom they would prefer over Trae Young, though obviously there are many factors at play regarding the availability of both.

