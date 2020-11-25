Lakers Rumors: Tres Tinkle Signed Exhibit 10 Contract

The start of training camp is just around the corner and the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have much time to rest and recover after winning the 2020 NBA championship. The front office has been hard at work in free agency, building up the roster with a number of moves that makes them better on paper in the eyes of many.

While the roster is largely set, the Lakers do like to bring in many different players for training camp as a chance to get a closer look at who could be potential options for two-way contracts or their G League affiliate, South Bay Lakers.

As such, the Lakers have reportedly agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium:

An Exhibit 10 deal basically amounts to a training camp contract that normally allows for the team to easily transition a player to their G League affiliate. Last season the Lakers signed Devontae Cacok to an Exhibit 10 deal, he was waived and joined South Bay, and the Lakers eventually signed him to a two-way contract.

The other question regarding this contract is the unknown of the 2021 G League season. It is unclear whether it will take place which takes away an important place for the Lakers to develop someone like Tinkle.

Tinkle is an interesting player for the Lakers to take a look at. He is a solid all-around offensive player who can score inside the 3-point line, and is a capable rebounder and playmaker and an overall high IQ player.

But he is just an average athlete and an extremely inconsistent shooter. Additionally he has had injury issues in his career and is already 24 years old after spending five years with the Beavers.

In his final season with Oregon State, Tinkle averaged 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

Lakers waive Jordan Bell

In order to make room for Marc Gasol, the Lakers traded away last season’s starter, JaVale McGee, to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell, but both won’t remain with the team.

Falling in line with a report that McKinnie would on the roster, the Lakers waived Bell.

This will be McKinnie’s fourth year in the league and his fourth different team. The 6’7 win averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game with the Cavaliers last season and is known mostly for his defensive capabilities.

