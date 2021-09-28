Lakers News: Trevelin Queen Signed To Partially Guaranteed Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have been putting the finishing touches on their roster in recent weeks as they get ready to begin training camp for the 2021-22 season.

Many assumed the Lakers would sign a veteran player for their 14th roster spot but they instead decided to go young, elevating undrafted rookie Austin Reaves from a two-way to standard NBA contract.

That means that the Lakers have one more two-way deal to hand out though with Summer League players like Mac McClung and Chaundee Brown battling for it in training camp.

It appears another Summer League standout in Trevelin Queen can now be added to that list as Dave McMenamin of ESPN is reporting he is signing a partially guaranteed training camp contract:

Free agent guard Trevelin Queen has signed a partially guaranteed training camp deal with the L.A. Lakers, his agent, Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management, told ESPN. He averaged 13.2 pts on 54% from 3 and 2.0 stl per game for the Lakers’ summer league team in Las Vegas — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 28, 2021

Queen impressed with his athleticism and scoring ability in Summer League, earning himself a longer look with the frnachise.

The Lakers are a little short on athletic, wing players, which Queen is even though he lacks NBA experience. He may be considered the favorite to land the second two-way spot, although Brown also has a case as a prototypical 3-and-D wing player.

L.A. is set to begin training camp on Wednesday with their first preseason game on Sunday afternoon when they host the Brooklyn Nets. It remains to be seen how much the Lakers’ veteran players will play in the preseason, which could provide opportunities for the young guys like Queen.

Vogel wants Lakers to commit to being top defense once again

One thing that could work in Queen’s favor as far as making the roster is that he is a quality defender. Everyone knows how important that is to Frank Vogel, and despite losing some key defensive players this summer, he is still expecting his team to be a top defense this season.

“Yeah, we lost some strong perimeter defenders, but we’ve got great two-way players and no one that we feel is really a liability,” Vogel said at Lakers Media Day. “We have a smart scheme that I think our guys will come in and compete in. And we’re going to set a high standard for what we can accomplish on a defensive end. Are we going to be the No. 1 defense in the league again? I don’t know. We have the rim protection to do it, we have the minds to do it, we have the athleticism to do it. Is this group going to commit like the teams of the last couple of years? That’s going to be the question and that that’s going to be the challenge placed upon them.”

