Lakers Rumors: Undrafted Free Agent Kevon Harris Signed

Now that all 30 teams seem mostly set after a whirlwind free agency period, they can now begin to focus on training camp.

Training camp across the NBA is set to begin Tuesday, with the start of preseason to follow before the 2020-21 season tips off on Dec. 22. Part of free agency saw a period in which front offices signed any undrafted free agents to training camp deals to give them a shot at making the regular season roster.

The Los Angeles Lakers have their main rotation set after adding several skilled and talented players the past couple of weeks, but still have the room to add potential fliers. They reportedly agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Tres Tinkle out of Oregon State, giving them a worthwhile look at a player with a varied skillset.

According to Ben Stinar of Forbes, it appears they have managed to sign another intriguing player in Kevon Harris:

Kevon Harris is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Billy Davis tells me. — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) November 24, 2020

Harris spent four years at Stephen F. Austin, where he averaged 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, a2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals in his senior year. For his efforts, he was named the Southland Conference Player of the Year as well as a First-team All-Southland member. Harris also was named a Second-team All-Southland member in 2018 and 2019.

The shooting guard is a solid scorer, capable of shooting on the move and getting to the free throw line on a consistent basis. He also is adept at rebounding at his positions as well as defending along the perimeter. However, Harris is a shaky outside shooter and the lack of elite competition in the conference raises questions as to whether or not his production was real.

Despite his shortcomings, Harris should be able to carve out a niche when he is presumably moved to the South Bay Lakers for the 2020-21 season. South Bay has a good track record of developing players, and Harris could be the next diamond in the rough for the parent team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!