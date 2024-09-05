Lakers Rumors: Vincent Valerio-Bodon Signed To Exhibit 10 Contract

With the start of training camp just around the corner, the Los Angeles Lakers are rounding out the backend of their roster and G League squad for the 2024-25 season.

That has included a number of Exhibit 10 signings, which are non-guaranteed training camp deals that allow teams to keep players on their G League squad. The Lakers recently signed guard Jordan Goodwin to an Exhibit 10 contract, and now it appears they have agreed to another deal.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers have signed wing Vincent Valerio-Bodon to a training camp deal:

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Vincent Valerio-Bodon to an Exhibit-10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. He spent last season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 4, 2024

Valerio-Bodon is a 23-year-old 6’9″ forward out of Hungary. He played 29 games for Sopron KC of the Hungarian NBIA during the 2022-23 season and averaged 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is a sniper from deep, shooting 41.2% from 3-point range. He played one game for the Boston Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League last summer and had 13 points on 4-of- 8 shooting with six rebounds, three assists and a block in 25 minutes.

He then signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers and spent the 2023-24 season with South Bay, where he averaged 5.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1% from deep in 16.5 minutes per contest.

Valerio-Bodon then played in two games for the Lakers during the Las Vegas Summer league this year. In 15.8 minutes per game, he put up 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

The Lakers have put an added emphasis on player development under new head coach JJ Redick and considering Valerio-Bodon has been around for a year now, it will be interesting to track his progress during training camp.

While L.A. doesn’t currently have an open roster spot for him or any of their other Exhibit 10 signees, there is always a possibility of something opening up down the road if anyone impresses enough.

South Bay Lakers release 2024-25 G League roster

With Vincent Valerio-Bodon likely to spend the 2024-25 season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, he now knows what that will entail as their full schedule was released.

The NBA G League season is divided by the Tip-Off Tournament followed by the regular season. South Bay will play 14 games leading up to the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase

South Bay’s regular slate features 24 games at home, including 12 games on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The team also has nine back-to-back sets, including consecutive games at Mexico City Friday, Jan. 3, and Saturday, Jan. 4.

